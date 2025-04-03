Chris Pratt has confirmed his future as Star-Lord after not being one of the names announced for the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Pratt’s Star-Lord has been a staple in the MCU after first debuting in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and he even appeared in the final two Avengers movies of the Infinity Saga, Infinity War and Endgame. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 served as a send-off for the core group of Guardians that Marvel fans had fallen in love with, but the closing title card of the movie confirmed that Star-Lord would return in the future. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to talk about his upcoming sci-fi thriller, Mercy, Pratt confirmed that he and Marvel will make good on that promise:

“I can't say, for fans of mine, where they'll see Star-Lord again, but I can tell them we made a promise at the end of [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 3 that the legendary Star-Lord will return, and he will return.”

He also hilariously reacted to his chair being absent from the recent Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement (which went on for more than five hours), saying "I don't know! I think it was, like, far off… They must have cut away from it. I don't know what happened. I don't know. It was there. I'm sure it was there.”

Many movie fans would argue that Marvel has lost a step in the Multiverse Saga, but the studio still had millions of fans sitting around and watching chairs just to see who would join the Doomsday ensemble. Most of the names came as no surprise — fans were well aware that members of The Fantastic Four, Anthony Mackie, and Robert Downey Jr. would star in the film. However, the biggest shock came when chairs featuring the names of iconic Fox X-Men actors such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden were unveiled. It seemed like Marvel Studios was putting the Fox X-Men chapter behind it with the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and while it remains unclear if the Avengers and X-Men will be allies or foes, it seems they will have a considerable role to play in Marvel’s first Avengers movie since 2019.

What Do We Know About Chris Pratt’s New Project, ‘Mercy’?