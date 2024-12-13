Not a week after the announcement that Chris Evans will be returning to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Deadline has revealed that Hayley Atwell will be reprising her role as Agent Carter. We last saw Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse Madness. Though she was quickly taken out by The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Now it seems as though we'll see her beloved Agent Peggy Carter again.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theaters May 1, 2026, so there's still a way to go for fans to learn more about the extent Atwell's involvement in the film. With Evans likely reprising his role as Steve Rogers, it's likely that we'll see the pair together again. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve travels to the past to return the Infinity Stones and proceeds to stay in the past to be with Peggy. The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday also includes Phase 1 lead Robert Downey Jr., this time in a new role as Doctor Doom. The Russo Brothers are also back directing, both of whom started their long history in the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

H2: What's Next for the MCU?

Close

In the immediate future, What If...?'s third and final season will arrive on Disney+ December 22. We've already got our first look at the upcoming season, which Storm as Thor (yes you read that right), Agatha Harkness as an ethereal being of sorts (like she already isn't to her most devoted fans), as well as Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Captain America. After that, Mackie will once again be suiting up opposite Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New World. The MCU is also just coming off the massive success that was Agatha All Along starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch Agatha Harkness. For six weeks, fans went down, down, the Witches Road alongside Agatha Harkness and others such as: Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Lilia Calderu (Patti Lupone), Teen (Joe Locke), Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), and Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn)

Blending the new and old, the MCU will be welcoming Hayley Atwell as Agent Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. Before that, we'll get another fan-favorite team up in Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie will release July 25, 2025. Given that Doctor Doom is a villain commonly associated with The Fantastic Four, it will be fun to see all the threads come together, culminating in Avengers: Doomsday. You can watch Atwell as Peggy Carter in Agent Carter streaming now on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Peggy Carter returns to the MCU when Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters on May 1, 2026. You can see an alternate universe version of the fan-favorite character in the first two seasons of What If...?, streaming now on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved Avengers: Doomsday Release Date May 1, 2026 Cast Robert Downey Jr. Writers Michael Waldron

Watch on Disney+