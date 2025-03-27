While many would proclaim that Marvel has lost a step since Avengers: Endgame, the studio still proved it has some gas in the tank with yesterday’s Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement. The official Marvel Studios YouTube account began a stream early in the afternoon that ran for over five hours, beginning with Chris Hemsworth and ending with Robert Downey Jr., and revealed a new cast member roughly every 15 minutes. With 27 names in total, there were still some notable absences, especially Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland. However, Marvel and Downey teased during an Instagram exchange that there might be more coming. Downey posted a video proclaiming, “That must be it… right?” To which Marvel responded, “There’s always room for more,” and the Russo brothers said, “It’s time…”

Marvel’s big announcement yesterday also included the news that Avengers: Doomsday is officially in production, and the Russo brothers have confirmed that the film is planning to shoot for a few months. The crew will then take a brief break before moving directly into production on Avengers: Secret Wars, which will be released almost exactly one year after Doomsday. The first Avengers film of the Multiverse Saga will be released on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars will hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Plot details for both films are being kept under wraps, but with a horde of characters from Fox’s X-Men franchise already confirmed to return, the likelihood of more multiversal cameos is endless. Other notable absences from the Avengers: Doomsday cast from different universes were Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, who each made their MCU debut last year in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Who Else Was Missing From the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast Announcement?

One of the more notable names missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast yesterday is Brie Larson, who has portrayed Captain Marvel since the 2019 film of the same name and acted as a major figure in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Mark Ruffalo was also not among the names included, but with Hemsworth and Downey back and Evans reportedly set to return, it would be shocking for him not to appear in some capacity. Along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong was also missing from the cast announcement, but both sorcerers’ names will likely be announced at a later date.

Avengers: Doomsday is now in production and hits theaters on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the MCU.