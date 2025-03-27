I don't know about you, but I had no idea so many members of the Thunderbolts* squad would be showing up for Avengers: Doomsday. I expected the likes of Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh to show up, being effectively the co-leads of the group, but this cast list is overflowing with almost the entire main cast of Marvel's next film. It seems like Marvel is taking this film way more seriously than it may have originally seemed. Since we already know what exactly most of the team can do, having seen them in prior films, it has me wondering what the Thunderbolts will actually be able to do in going up against the next greatest threat in the MCU's history.

The Thunderbolts Aren't Terribly Super-Powered

Image via Marvel Studios

By this point, we already know that, generally speaking, the Thunderbolts aren't all that superpowered, in the grand scheme of things. Besides the reality-phasing powers of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Bob (Lewis Pullman) being potentially akin to the MCU's Superman, most of the Thunderbolts are basically super-strong, agile, and that's about it. Yelena (Pugh) has her Black Widow training, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Red Guardian (David Harbour) both have the super-soldier serum in them, Taskmaster can copy their enemy's move-set, and Bucky has his Vibranium-enhanced metal arm plus his Winter Soldier training. All in all, this seemingly isn't a combined power set potent enough to help take down the alleged biggest threat in the MCU's history, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey, Jr.), who can combine technology with magic to create unparalleled levels of danger across the universes. We have no idea what exactly Doom can do yet, but he's definitely going to be an even bigger deal than Kang (Jonathan Majors), and that dude could time travel and...get beaten by ants, I guess. So then what could the Thunderbolts actually do?

The Thunderbolts Can Fight Off Doom's Minions Easily

More than likely, the Thunderbolts will be used as a form of ground control for the actual climactic fights. Doom might be powerful, but he's still only one man, and he tends to have various kinds of minions to help him in his ventures. Most infamously, he has his Doom Bots, robot clones of him that he sends to do his bidding or do things in his place. They're usually a great way of providing little surprises when the heroes think they've got Doom cornered, only to realize he's actually a Doom Bot. While it's hard to imagine any of the Thunderbolts getting the drop on Doom, they could absolutely wipe the floor with a wave of Doom Bots, provided that the squad is all on the same page. Plus, Doom rules over his country of Latveria, and he's usually portrayed as a ruler who loves his people and treats them well, so I imagine he will have legions of loyal human soldiers willing to fight for him, which I don't see the Thunderbolts having much trouble with. Leave the top-level Avengers like Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to deal with the top dog, while the Thunderbolts can pick up the scraps.

The Sentry Could Be an Asset to Doom