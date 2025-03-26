Marvel just loves to throw spanners into the works, don't they? With the announcement of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, via an innovative yet somewhat grueling reveal of names on the backs of director's chairs, Marvel has many of its fans guessing what might take place in the May 1, 2026 release. There were many expected names on the roster, including long-time MCU players like Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, but things really started to get interesting when Kelsey Grammer's name appeared on a chair. Soon after, the names of Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen were announced, reuniting the original Professor X and Magneto, who were introduced back in Bryan Singer's 2000 X-Men. That certainly got the fans excited, but then Alan Cumming's name also appeared on a chair, and after that, Rebecca Romijn's. James Marsden, aka the original Scott Summers/Cyclops was next, followed by Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Now, it might make some sense for Grammer to return, since we last saw his Dr. Hank McCoy, aka The Beast, in an end credits scene in 2023's The Marvels, not that long ago. Stewart also returned as a Multiverse version of Professor X in a key scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the other hand, McKellen seems to have retired as Magneto, replaced by Michael Fassbender in X-Men: First Class, but even he returned for X-Men: Days of Future Past. So what exactly is going on here? It's doubtful Marvel is deliberately pranking the fans, because they could have just waited until April 1 if they really wanted to do that. Therefore, this seems like something that should be taken seriously.

Is Marvel Going to Keep These X-Men Actors in the MCU?