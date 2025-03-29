Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga has been met with a myriad of criticisms, some being valid, but it has also implemented some essential building blocks as we run full speed ahead to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. There may have been an overwhelming onslaught of MCU projects post-Avengers: Endgame between Disney+ series, Special Presentations, movies, and Spotlight Series, but there is no doubt that the projects with multiversal implications have performed the best. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, raking in a hefty $1.8 billion. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness garnered a $955.78 million box office haul, making it among one of the most successful films in the post-Endgame landscape. Then 2025's Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have no direct connection to it, the cornerstone of the multiverse of the MCU was founded in one of its first Disney+ series, Loki. Not only did the series spawn out of a direct event that occurred in Avengers: Endgame, but it also introduced the audience to a governing body overseeing what we now know as the Sacred Timeline, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and as we’ve seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, the TVA now oversees the vast multiverse. Loki was essential to exposing the singular timeline fans witnessed in the Infinity Saga to past Marvel projects that inhabited different universes, such as the 2000s X-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Spider-Man, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and even the version of The Fantastic Four where Chris Evans played Johnny Storm. But the Loki series also set up the titular character to play a major role in the upcoming Avengers films, and the latest Marvel announcement intends to deliver on that set up.

Loki Needs To Play a Key Factor in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Image via Marvel Studios

As Marvel Studios pulled off one of the most insane marketing campaigns in recent memory, garnering over 275 million viewers to stare at the backs of chairs for hours to announce some of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, was among those names. Loki has been a mainstay in the MCU since his debut in 2011's Thor, and has remained a fan favorite ever since. While fans saw a Loki redemption arc in the films, the series allowed more time for a deeper character-driven hero's journey where Loki finds his true glorious purpose. The culmination of Loki Season 2 saw Loki become the God of Stories, literally holding together the strands of the multiverse and keeping it alive, allowing the multiverse to be freed from the control of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), while also allowing the endless stream of timelines and alternate universes on a collision course. Dooming the multiverse while simultaneously saving it.

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars films will take inspiration from the massive Marvel Comics event Secret Wars — an event so big the comics have two different versions of the story — one from 1984 written by Jim Shooter, and one from 2015 written by Jonathan Hickman. The latter deals with incursions which the MCU introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where two universes collide, resulting in the destruction of one or both universes. The inevitable collapse of this multiverse will likely send Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) on a mission to claim Loki’s power over the multiverse for himself, making Loki an essential player in this next Avengers film. Seeing as Loki was the main antagonist of the first Avengers film, seeing Hiddleston and RDJ switch roles to face off is a poetic move, adding to the narrative value of having the man who started the MCU play the franchise's biggest villain.

Loki's immense sacrifice to save the multiverse is completely unknown to anyone who knew the God of Mischief before his death in Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Doomsday can rectify that by having his full redemption arc solidified by the ones he once opposed. This includes his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who was the first name announced in Marvel's near five-hour live stream, with the reunion of these two brothers being a core emotional touchstone of the film, which is the type of moment fans crave in these culmination-type films. Loki's rise to a multiversal hero also has a comics precedent, as he becomes Avenger Prime in Avengers Assemble Alpha #1, created by Jason Aaron and Iban Coello, which sees Loki lead the Multiversal Avengers against Doctor Doom. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

'Loki' Set the Building Blocks for the MCU Multiverse