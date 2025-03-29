Believe it or not, the 26 actors who were announced as being cast in Avengers: Doomsday this week do not account for the entire ensemble that will be joining Robert Downey Jr. in the anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover film, with Downey Jr. and Marvel’s own social media pages cheekily hinting at further announcements to come. Still, it’s safe to assume the confirmed group of 27 includes many of the actor/character pairs who will be featured in significant roles in the film. If that is the case, and most or all of the other cast members are playing their most famous roles, unlike Downey Jr., who is portraying Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom rather than reprising his previous Marvel character of Tony Stark/Iron Man, many of the inclusions and notable exclusions imply important details about the film’s structure and story.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Could Push Marvel's Heroes to Dark Places