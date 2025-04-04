Channing Tatum has shared a suspenseful outlook on his role in Avengers: Doomsday after being one of the names confirmed to star in the film. Tatum first made his MCU debut last year as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it was assumed once his chair was revealed as part of the Doomsday casting announcement that he would be reprising his role, but that might not be the case. Many fans speculated that Tatum’s Gambit showing in Deadpool & Wolverine was tantamount to John Krasinski’s Reed Richard being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that this particular version of the character would never be seen again. During a recent interview with ExtraTV, Tatum played coy when asked what it was like to get to play Gambit again in Avengers: Doomsday:

"It was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit...I've only been guaranteed, so far, a chair to watch the movie in."

Getting to play Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine was a dream come true for Channing Tatum. It has been his passion project for years, and it was even reported that he was going to star in a solo Gambit movie at Marvel, but things fell apart a few years ago. Tatum’s co-star, Lizzy Caplan, said not long ago that the movie was going to be a screwball romantic comedy between the two, but with it being in development around the same time that Disney took control of Fox, it was ultimately one of those things that just fell through the cracks. Fans were expecting Deadpool & Wolverine to be jam-packed with multiversal cameos, but Tatum’s Gambit showing up was arguably the biggest surprise. Although he can’t officially confirm it, it’s highly unlikely that Tatum is playing anyone other than Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday.

Who Else Will Star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?