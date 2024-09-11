Marvel's fifth entry in the Avengers franchise has officially received the title of Avengers: Doomsday. The title, altered from the original title, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was dropped at Marvel's Comic-Con presentation back in July, where Kevin Feige confirmed a handful of MCU cast members that will appear in the upcoming team-up film. In a blockbuster destined to have one of the largest casts in Hollywood's history, these casting announcements are just the tip of the iceberg, but they do provide our first idea as to how the latest Avengers movie will look.

Seeing as Avengers: Doomsday is the first Avengers film that will be without key Avengers whose stories came to a close in Avengers: Endgame, the question remains as to which unconfirmed talent/heroes will appear in the crossover event. The Multiverse Saga has introduced a plethora of new heroes, as well as continuing the stories of characters from Phase 1-3, including Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Chris Hemsworth's Thor. There are many faces, old and new, who are in contention to play a part in Avengers: Doomsday, and these are all the actors that have been confirmed thus far.

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date May 1, 2026 Main Genre Superhero Writers Michael Waldron Sequel Avengers: Secret Wars

Robert Downey Jr.

Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom

Image via Marvel Studios

Perhaps the biggest surprise to come out of Avengers: Doomsday's first wave of casting confirmations was the reveal of Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom. With the Oscar-winning actor having already played the iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU previously to great acclaim, fans were understandably in a daze when Marvel's shocking announcement was made at their Comic-Con panel back in July.

Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU comes with many questions as to how Doctor Doom will be portrayed in Avengers: Doomsday. Many have speculated that Downey Jr.'s inclusion is a means to bring Tony Stark back into the MCU as a variant, while others are taking the news at face value and assume that it'll simply be Downey Jr. in a completely separate role within the same franchise. Whether you're a fan of this announcement or not, Marvel has admittedly piqued the interest of even some of the most avid Marvel naysayers.

Pedro Pascal

Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Reed Richards has had a few faces in a few separate Fantastic Four adaptations, whether it be Alex-Hyde White in the 1994 Roger Corman-produced b-movie, Ioan Gruffudd in the 2005 adaptation (and its sequel), Miles Teller in the 2015 Josh Trank movie, Fant4stic, or John Krasinski's memorable cameo in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latest to step into the role of Mr. Fantastic is Pedro Pascal, whose impressive career has been on a hot streak for some time. With it being confirmed that The Fantastic Four will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, it'll be interesting to see how Pascal's Reed Richards will play opposite Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Vanessa Kirby

Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Image via Paramount Pictures

Arguably the most exciting casting choice in the MCU's Fantastic Four ensemble is that of Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Previously played by Rebecca Staab (1994), Jessica Alba (2005, 2007), and Kate Mara (2015), Sue Storm is one of the most identifiable superheroines in the history of comics, and Vanessa Kirby appears to be more than up to the task of portraying the Marvel icon. Her experience in both Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible series has proven her more than capable in physical roles, and it'll be a joy to see her in action, especially with their inevitable team-up with the Avengers in Doomsday.

Joseph Quinn

Johnny Storm/Human Torch

Image via Netflix/Tudum

A Quiet Place: Day One star Joseph Quinn stars as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, the hot-headed, fiery brother of Sue Storm. Formally played by Jay Underwood (1994), Chris Evans (2005, 2007, 2024), and Michael B. Jordan (2015), Johnny is the smarmy, wisecracking member of The Fantastic Four who thrives off of attention but knows when it's time to take things seriously. Quinn's been having the year, between his supporting role in the aforementioned A Quiet Place prequel, and his inclusion in Ridley Scott's historical epic Gladiator II, debuting this fall, and his tenure as Johnny Storm is likely to catapult his career to new and exciting heights.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ben Grimm/The Thing

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Most associated with his role as Cousin Richie in FX/Hulu's hit series The Bear, actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach is the latest to take on the role of Ben Grimm/The Thing, following Michael Bailey Smith (1994), Hotel Cocaine-star Michael Chiklis (2005, 2007), and Jamie Bell (2015), with the actor set to appear in both The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. Moss-Bachrach has been around for quite some time, taking on memorable roles in films and shows such as 2006's The Lake House starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock and HBO's hit series, Girls. Moss-Bachrach's take on The Thing is surely just as memorable as the portrayals that came before him, and we eagerly await his debut as the character.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Image Via Disney

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed his return as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday over the summer, teasing another exciting chapter in the MCU. A fan favorite ever since his debut in 2016, Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange has made consistent appearances in the MCU over his ongoing tenure, including two solo films, the second of which (the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide. Strange's inclusion in the next Avengers film seems like a no-brainer, but it's wonderful to have the confirmation that Marvel's iconic sorcerer will make his return in Doomsday.

The Thunderbolts

Image via Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige has remained tight-lipped as to which members of Marvel's Thunderbolts team will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, most likely as a means to not spoil their own upcoming team-up film. Despite that, it's exciting to hear that the 2025 Thunderbolts movie won't be the last time we see certain members of the ensemble of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts have often been compared to DC's Suicide Squad, and should Marvel want to follow a similar blueprint, it's reasonable to assume that a few members of the Thunderbolts won't make it out of their own movie alive, so it's understandable that Feige is holding his cards close to his chest.

Other MCU Cast Members Who Could Appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Close

The MCU is full of dozens of incredible characters and actors who will likely return for the Avengers' latest adventure. One of the most obvious examples is Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America, who will be coming hot off of his own solo movie. Another likely candidate would be Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as the character is immensely popular, although his position in the story following No Way Home does raise some questions as to how he will be implemented. Carrying over from Phase 1-3 MCU, some additional likely faces to appear in Doomsday would be Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong and Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord, considering the character is currently living on Earth, retired from the Guardians of the Galaxy but confirmed to be returning eventually, and this would be a solid point to introduce Star-Lord as an Avenger.

As for fresh faces who are likely to join the team, Young Avengers founder Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (played by Iman Vellani) is at the top of the list, with her first recruit, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), also being a possible addition to the team in this outing. Phase 4 also introduced Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who is easily one of the stronger candidates to headline this new line-up of Avengers, despite his appearance not being confirmed as of writing.