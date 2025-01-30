Look, we’ve been through this before. A beloved Marvel star insists they’re definitely not coming back, fans get suspicious, and then—boom!—they pop up in a post-credits scene like they never left. It happened with Andrew Garfield and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now, it’s Chris Evans’ turn to act like we’re all delusional for thinking he might suit up as Captain America again. Evans recently spoke to Esquire and outright denied reports that he’s making a grand return in Avengers: Doomsday—but let’s just say, we’re not entirely convinced.

“That’s not true, though,” Evans said when asked about the rumours. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no—happily retired!”

Uh-huh. Sure, Chris. Even Evans’ longtime Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie seems a little confused about the situation. After all, it was Mackie’s Sam Wilson who inherited the Captain America shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and his upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World, will be the first to showcase him fully stepping into the role. So when Esquire asked Mackie how he felt about Evans potentially coming back, his reaction was great.

“I didn’t know!” Mackie said. “I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then. At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’”

Yeah, Mackie. We’ve heard that one before.

Mackie then revealed that he found out about the rumor the same way the rest of us did—through the internet. “My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

Chris Evans: Notorious Fibber

Image via Marvel Studios

To be fair, Evans has pulled this “I’m done with Marvel” routine before—only to make a surprise appearance as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine last year. So clearly, he’s not too retired to have a little fun. Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is bringing back Robert Downey Jr., but not as Iron Man—this time, he’s taking on the role of Doctor Doom in what will be his Marvel villain debut. With the Russo Brothers back to direct, and rumours swirling that everyone is coming back for this massive crossover, it’s getting harder to believe that Evans is really sitting this one out.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in May 2026, and Chris Evans definitely isn't in it. Stay tuned for more.