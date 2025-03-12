The Avengers saga is setting up two more massive films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and fans have been wondering which Marvel Comics storylines will serve as their foundation. In a recent interview promoting The Electric State, Joe Russo confirmed that both Secret Wars comic runs—Jim Shooter’s 1984 classic and Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 multiversal epic—will influence the upcoming blockbusters. Now, this probably isn't a massive surprise, but it's nice to have it on record. While speaking with TechRadar, Russo explained that neither version of Secret Wars will be the definitive inspiration for the MCU’s Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, the films will borrow elements from both.

“Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration. But, you know, I grew up on the original run. That’s something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them.”

Those comments do suggest that the movies aren't going to be direct adaptations but will probably cherry-pick the best elements from each, and that's served the Russos well in the past when it comes to these MCU movies.

What is 'Secret Wars' About?