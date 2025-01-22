Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) won't fight alongside Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers: Doomsday. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor behind the sorcerer revealed that Stephen Strange won't be present during the events of the highly-anticipated sequel. However, Cumberbatch took some time to explain when fans could expect Doctor Strange to return to the big screen. The character hasn't been seen since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie directed by Sam Raimi depicted the character attempting to stop the Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) quest to gain new powers.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of the titular team to cinemas. Avengers: Endgame left the group in a state of uncertainty, and recent Marvel Cinematic Universe stories haven't made it clear if the Avengers continue to exist as an entity or not. Details surrounding the premise of Avengers: Doomsday remain under wraps, which is why Doctor Strange's status for the sequel was uncertain. What has been confirmed is that the team will fight against Doctor Doom. The villain will be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., after the actor spent more than a decade leading the franchise as Iron Man.

The Russo Brothers have been selected by Marvel Studios to direct both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The filmmakers previously worked with Benedict Cumberbatch during the production of the Avengers movies that featured the team fighting against Thanos (Josh Brolin). While Doctor Strange won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Cumberbatch has confirmed that the character will be back in Avengers: Secret Wars. The team will need all the help they can get when fighting against Doctor Doom and the consequences of his arrival.

Who Could Appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

While plot details for Avengers: Doomsday remain hidden by Marvel Studios, there are plenty of characters who could appear in the fight against Doctor Doom. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is safe and sound after defeating Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) in The Marvels. And if Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) survives the events of Captain America: Brave New World, he could be one of the strongest members of the team. Multiple movies and television series that were launched post-Endgame have also introduced new characters that can join the battle. Time will tell which MCU heroes will stand against Doctor Doom. In the meantime, Phase Five of the franchise will move forward with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres in theaters in the United States on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.