Elizabeth Olsen made her first appearance in the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and a year later, she had a major role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then, she has become a staple in Marvel films, where she has her own Disney+ series, WandaVision. Now, as Marvel Studios prepares for the production and eventual release of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to come out next year, Olsen reveals that the Scarlet Witch isn't going to join our band of heroes who are set to face Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen confirms that she wasn't invited to work in the next Marvel feature. Instead, she's working on her next role, which is for a pilot episode of the FX series Seven Sisters. It was reported that the next Avengers films are being filmed in the U.K., and Olsen is back in the U.S. to work on this show after she has just finished working on Panic Carefully.

Olsen made her last appearance in the live-action MCU films in 2022's Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and reprized a variant of the character in What If...? She's set to appear in the next animated Marvel series, Marvel Zombies, but there hasn't been any news about her returning to the big screen. Aside from her Marvel work, her most recent role was in the 2024 film The Assessment, where she played Mia, and she's set to appear in various projects, such as Eternity and Love Child.

What Do We Know About 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Avengers: Doomsday was announced in 2024 when it was revealed that the series was scrapping its previous title, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Russo Brothers will return to direct the series, and the show will feature Downey Jr.'s return as the film's antagonist instead of Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror. According to Variety, it was reported that Marvel Studios paid $80 million to bring these key players back to the MCU.

While the full plot has yet to be revealed, some of the cast members for this feature have either been announced or teased. Also reportedly returning to the MCU are Chris Evans, albeit in an unknown role, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, and the main cast of The Fantastic Four (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Thunderbolts*.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to come out in 2026. You can watch the rest of Olsen's MCU work on Disney+.