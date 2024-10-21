One of the biggest announcements of the year came at San Diego Comic-Con when Kevin Feige took to the stage at Hall H to announce that Robert Downey Jr. would return to Marvel to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (previously titled The Kang Dynasty). Feige also announced that Marvel veterans Anthony and Joe Russo would direct Doomsday and its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, with Marvel scribe Stephen McFeely being tapped to write the script. He also revealed that the film would be released worldwide on May 1, 2026, but he did not say when it was planned to start filming. Now, Collider can exclusively report that Avengers: Doomsday will officially begin filming in the spring, and it has already secured a start date, Joe Russo told Steve Weintraub during an interview at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio.

Little else is known about Avengers: Doomsday at this time, but Feige did also confirm that all four core members of The Fantastic Four will also star in the film alongside Robert Downey Jr. The next big Avengers film will be released less than one year after The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025. Marvel Studios' take on its first family will see Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Mr. Fantastic and The Thing, with Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn playing Sue and Johnny Storm. Ralph Ineson's Galactus has already been confirmed as the feature villain of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but Marvel may use one of its signature post-credit scenes to introduce Downey's Doom to some of his opponents for the next Avengers film.

Who Else Will Star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

There is only one other confirmed cast member for Avengers: Doomsday, which is Benedict Cumberbatch, who revealed back in June that he would reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the film and that he also knew exactly when it would begin filming. Kevin Feige also confirmed that the Thunderbolts would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but he did not say which members of the team fans could expect to see. Thunderbolts* is the second Marvel Studios film to hit theaters in 2025, behind Captain America: Brave New World, and there's no telling who will be left standing when the credits roll. But, whoever is still on their feet had better be ready to suit up against Doctor Doom not long after.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026 and is being produced by AGBO and Marvel Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage from New York Comic Con and watch the most recent Avengers film, Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

