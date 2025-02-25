This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Joe and Anthony Russo were honored this weekend with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, but it's their next steps — the ones not in wet concrete — that fans are most curious about. Deadline have confirmed, via the directors, that they will be starting work on Avengers: Doomsday in London in April, and they will also be shooting Avengers: Secret Wars back-to-back with Doomsday. Attendees at the ceremony included Guardians of the Galaxy and The Electric State star Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bryan Lourd, Bela Bajaria, and Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito.

“The very nature of my brother’s and my relationship is collaboration,” Joe Russo said. “And we know that this moment is as much your moment as it is our moment. Because no story gets told without the help of dozens of dedicated, passionate, partners working hand in hand, building a story together, brick by brick.”

What Can We Expect from 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Doomsday will begin a two-part story that will finish, we assume, with Secret Wars. Obviously, at this stage of the game, plot details remain under wraps; however, the Russo brothers have hinted at a "radical" storyline that aims to "challenge audiences." We do know that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU for the film, but this time he'll be playing the film's central antagonist, Victor Von Doom (or Doctor Doom, if you prefer to give him his professional handle). Benedict Cumberbatch will also be returning, despite him apparently not even knowing that he would be in the movie.

Chris Evans has been reported to return, again in an undisclosed role, although he has naturally denied any and all speculation. We'd also expect to see Anthony Mackie's Captain America as part of the team, along with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Fantastic Four, following whatever happens in their movie due to release later this year.

Some speculation has suggested that elements from Marvel Comics' "Emperor Doom" storyline, where Doom manipulates global events to establish a new world order will be incorporated, along with the inevitable multiversal incursions which should set up the events of Secret Wars. With production due to begin soon, we'd anticipate official details coming along very soon.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in May 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more from the MCU going forward.

Source: Deadline