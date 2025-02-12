Avenger fans, ASSEMBLE! We finally know when the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is going to begin production. After facing a slump in MCU phase 4 and 5, last year’s SDCC made fans root for the Marvel heroes again with the return announcement of not only Joe and Anthony Russo but also of Robert Downey Jr as big bad Doctor Doom. While the studio recalibrated its creative decisions behind the scenes, the return of fan-favorite filmmakers and the actor has really renewed fans’ interest in the beloved franchise.

As Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: The First Steps set the stage for the end of the Multiverse Saga, Doomsday will begin filming in March later this year in England, as per a new report in The Wrap. The move marks the return of the Avengers franchise to Britain since Avengers: Age of Ultron, a decade ago. Notably, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were filmed at Trilith Studios in Atlanta due to security purposes.

What Do We Know About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

As usual, plot and character details for Doomsday have been kept tightly under wraps, only the top line talent was announced at SDCC. Apart from RDJ, confirmed actors to be in the cast include Benedict Cumberbatch, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, along with returning actors Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland, and the entire cast of Thuderbolts* among others.

Speaking to Collider, Russos previously shared their motivation to return to the franchise, explaining, “what we're chasing is this idea that we felt there was more powerful storytelling to be done,” Anthony Russo explained, adding, “That's what motivated us, when we tuned into a story that we felt had to be told that we wanted to tell, and that would be an incredible thrill, not just for us, but for audiences. That's what we're focused on. We can't really control what ends up to a movie after you make it. All we can do is put our best effort into making it.” Added Joe Russo emphasizing on the relevance of stories,

Stories are one of the last things that we have left that bind people together still. It doesn't matter where you're from, or what your political persuasion is, everyone comes together for stories of this scale. To have the opportunity to try to do that again and to have the opportunity to try to get people excited about a story that they can all get behind and share together was really attractive to us because we knew it had the potential to be another really special experience.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.