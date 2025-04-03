It takes a long time to go through the entire cast of MCU characters making a return in Disney and Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but there is at least one major hero who apparently won't be coming back to fight Dr. Doom: Halle Berry has revealed that she will not be making an appearance in Doomsday. Berry portrayed Storm in four of 20th Century Fox's X-Men films, but has made it clear that fans shouldn't expect the weather-bender to return.

"Keep waiting, because it's not going to be there," Berry told the Associated Press at CinemaCon when asked if Storm's name would appear on the Doomsday call sheet. "It's not going to be there." Berry didn't provide any further details, but if her words are to be believed, then Storm will not be one of the X-Men returning for the fifth Avengers film.

While Storm might not be in Doomsday, pretty much everyone else is — including other X-Men. The film was recently confirmed to star Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and others. Also returning are X-Men alumni Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magento (Ian McKellen), Mystique (Rebecca Romjin), and more. The evil, masked Dr. Doom, who is set to be the main villain of the MCU's Phase Six, will be portrayed by former Iron Man Robert Downey Jr.

