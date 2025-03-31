Marvel Studios recently played the game of empty chairs, and millions of fans tuned in to watch the hours-long live stream that gave us a list of actors returning for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as the movie went into production. While the studio gave us 27 names that will come together to go up against Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom, including the old X-Men cast members, believe it or not, there are more to come. Among the announced cast members was Joseph Quinn, who’ll play Johnny Storm in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, who recently reacted to his addition to the cast.

Speaking on the red carpet of his latest release, Warfare, Quinn expressed delight of being cast in Doomsday and relief about not keeping it a secret, "It's very rewarding; It's very relieving that they want to have us back for Avengers." The actor went on to share the joy of making Fantastic Four and reveled that the cast "had a great time making Fantastic Four." He praised his co-stars, adding, "They're a wonderful gang of brilliant... Bonkers actors. And we all really mucked in and created a family environment."

First Steps also cast Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimms – and all of them will return for Doomsday. This is probably the first time that characters we haven’t met before have been announced for an Avengers movie, so, the anticipation is running even higher for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. And seems like Quinn feels the pressure as he stressed the importance of not taking his role with Marvel for granted. He explained:

"You never know 'cause we're new to the old MCU world, aren't we? [...] So it's nice that they want to have us back. It doesn't feel like we've totally burnt it to the ground."

What to Expect From ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

While Marvel Studios initially planned the end of the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Kang Dynasty, given Jonathan Majors’ legal trouble and a creative overhaul at the studio, Downey Jr was brought back as Doctor Doom, along with Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The directors have teased that Doomsday will be a new beginning for the MCU. "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story. And then who knows where we'll go from there."

While plot details are kept tightly under wraps fans are excited about return of X-Men including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellan as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Channing Tatum as Gambit. The new cast additions have led fans to believe that an Avengers vs X-Men story can be on the cards. But as of now, it's as good as anyone's guess.

Fantastic Four arrives in theatres this July while Doomsday will be out in May, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday (2026)

