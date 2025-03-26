Marvel Studios has spent the better part of the day announcing the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, one name at a time — much to the chagrin of Marvel fans — but one cast member stands out more than others. Kelsey Grammer has been confirmed to reprise his role as Beast in the 2026 Avengers film after most recently appearing in The Marvels. Grammar’s Beast shows in the post-credits scene for the film after Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) finds herself in another dimension thanks to her effort to close a portal left behind by Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Patrick Stewart, famed for playing Professor Charles Xavier in Fox's X-Men universe and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will also star in Avengers: Doomsday, along with Ian McKellen, who will reprise his role as Magneto for the first time since X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

The first name to kick off the announcement for the Avengers: Doomsday cast was Chris Hemsworth. The Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene confirmed he would return as Thor in the MCU sometime, but it was unclear until today if that was going to be in an Avengers film or a fifth solo Thor movie. Marvel Studios then “announced” that Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie would feature as Captain America in the film, but Mackie himself confirmed his role in the upcoming Avengers movies not long ago, so this came as no shock. Other than Grammer, the biggest surprise addition to the Doomsday cast has been Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who portrays Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor has a history with Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), who was one of the first names confirmed for Avengers 5.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?