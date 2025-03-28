Whoever said the MCU was over clearly underestimated the franchise's power. After the exhaustive casting announcement for the upcoming MCU epic Avengers: Doomsday, there are now more questions than answers. How can one story cover so many different characters? Aren’t some of these heroes dead? Did they get a bulk discount on the chairs?

Time and detailed receipts will answer all of these questions, but some Marvel fans might be wondering why their favorite hero wasn’t on the list. It might seem like half of Hollywood and the surviving Beatles are starring in Avengers: Doomsday, but a few major names didn’t make the cut — and by "major," we really do mean "major." Here’s a look at the MCU favorites that we wished Marvel had included in Doomsday; here's hoping we see them again in Secret Wars.