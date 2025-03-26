There may soon be a new most tenured member of the Marvel universe. With the announcement today that Patrick Stewart would be returning to the MCU as Professor Charles Xavier alongside his fellow X-Men in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, the Star Trek icon is positioned to take the crown as the longest-serving character actor in Marvel's on-screen history. He'll have played Professor X for 26 years across eight films by the time the big crossover film comes out next May, with his debut coming in 2000 in the original X-Men. However, his usurping of the position isn't guaranteed, as it relies on Hugh Jackman, who kicked off his tenure as Wolverine alongside Stewart in the mutant film, not appearing in the latest Avengers.

Stewart and Jackman have traded the title of most tenured Marvel character actor a couple of times in recent years. Before Doomsday, the former most recently enjoyed a small appearance as Xavier as part of the Illuminati in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His last prominent Marvel role, however, was also alongside Jackman in the 2017 film Logan, which marked the end of both of their storylines at the time. Since then, Jackman has also returned as Wolverine in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine, albeit as a different variant than the one who died at the end of James Mangold's hit. Given how many cast members from the X-Men films are returning, it's not hard to imagine him donning the claws once more after his Ryan Reynolds team-up re-opened the door for a longer MCU tenure with its over $1.3 billion run in theaters.

Regarding the possibility of his future, Jackman played coy in his interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, though he did admit, "I’ve actually never had more fun, ever, playing Wolverine than I did in this movie with these guys." Kevin Feige, however, has been more direct about him and Reynolds getting more screentime beyond their threequel. "The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast," he said at D23 in Brazil back in November. Chairs for Reynolds and Jackman didn't appear in today's hours-long live stream revealing the Doomsday cast, but they could be saved for the actual film's release or even its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. For now, though, Stewart is in line to earn a place in Marvel history by bringing back the X-Men leader he's embodied memorably through his other appearances, including X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Who Else Is in Line to Join Stewart in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?