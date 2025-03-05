Robert Downey Jr. is getting ready to portray Doctor Doom in next year's Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since it was announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran would be coming back to the franchise as a villain, fans have been eager to know more about what the acclaimed actor will bring to the table in his return. The directors behind the upcoming blockbuster may have the answer. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Russo Brothers talked about Robert Downey Jr.'s approach to Doctor Doom. Here's what the filmmakers had to say regarding what fans can expect out of the Earth's mightiest heroes' next foe:

"He’s writing backstory, costume ideas... He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Avengers: Doomsday will be the franchise's first major crossover event since the release of Avengers: Endgame. The world has become a very different place since Thanos (Josh Brolin) was defeated. The Avengers are no longer established as a team, and threats from different timelines have slowly made their way to the reality first depicted on the screen in Iron Man. Not much is known about the premise of Avengers: Doomsday, but fans can expect plenty of emotional reunions considering how the villain of the movie will look exactly like Tony Stark under that infamous metal mask.

Marvel Studios decided to hire the Russo Brothers to direct Avengers: Doomsday because of their impressive track record within the franchise. Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved to the world that the filmmakers were ready to create unforgettable blockbusters with characters audiences had come to know and love. The momentum was carried on towards Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It could be argued that the MCU is past its prime, but that won't stop the Russo Brothers from improving on their already impressive legacy.

The Return of Robert Downey Jr.