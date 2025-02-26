This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was always going to be a risky move. Downey's Tony Stark met a tragic yet triumphant end in Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself to defeat Thanos and save the universe—a good way to go if you must perish, it should be said. Many fans saw it as the perfect farewell, making the announcement that Downey Jr. would return—not as Stark, but as Doctor Doom—a controversial one.

Even Avengers: Doomsday writer Stephen McFeely had his doubts. Speaking at the world premiere of The Electric State, McFeely admitted that he initially resisted the idea when directors Joe and Anthony Russo approached him about it.

"When I got the news that this was where it was going, I thought it was pretty electric. There's an understandable desire to bring Robert Downey Jr. back to the universe, but to do it as Tony Stark would be betraying what I felt was a very lovely ending for him in Endgame. So the powers that be, do all of their business affairs and then it comes to this, so I was very excited to try to bring this thing to life."

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter