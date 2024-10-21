Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Stephen McFeely, and Christopher Markus made history as the creative team behind four of Marvel's greatest ever films: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Their unbelievable run together set a high watermark for superhero and comic book movies and, in doing so, creating some of the MCU's most iconic moments. However, the Russo brothers recently confirmed a major shift in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars during an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub in the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con.

When asked about the status of the project, Joe Russo revealed, "We are right in the middle of the writing process," which is good news given that production on the film is set to begin in the spring, but fans who were hoping to see the return of both Markus and McFeely will notice a key absence this time around.

While McFeely remains onboard to pen the script, Markus will not be contributing to Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. Joe Russo explained that McFeely is leading the charge on the writing front: "Stephen McFeely is writing the script," confirming that only one-half of the dynamic writing duo is involved. Despite the change in the creative team, though, the Russos explained that their creative process itself hasn't actually changed, while emphasizing that longstanding partnership with McFeely:

"We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together."

Joe Russo added that they continue to work closely with McFeely and Marvel Studios: "It’s a little bit like getting back on a bike. We have a really codified process that we all work together through... It’s very complicated to iron out a story of this scale."

'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars' Are Gonna Be Very, Very Big Movies

The Russos acknowledged the massive scope of the upcoming films, likening the scale to Infinity War and Endgame. "These are gonna be very, very big movies with a lot of characters in them and a lot of story lines coalescing," Joe said, as he reinforced just how ambitious the plans are behind Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Although Markus won't be part of this chapter of the MCU, the Russos and McFeely will be able to put their heads together and hopefully deliver another epic story or two in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We’re really happy with how they're coming together right now."

Avengers: Doomsday is due to open in 2026, with Secret Wars to follow in 2027. Both are being produced by AGBO and Marvel Studios. You can watch our exclusive conversation with the Russo Brothers for the upcoming Avengers movies in the player above.