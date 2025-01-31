It's now been more than five years since the last Avengers project, a gap that MCU fans haven't experienced since before The Avengers dropped in 2012 and changed the world forever. Avengers: Age of Ultron came three years after The Avengers, with Infinity War coming three years after that and Endgame just one year later. The Avengers will return to the big screen next year in Avengers: Doomsday, which will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU to play the feature villain after his Tony Stark sacrificed his life in Endgame. During a recent interview with Esquire to promote his upcoming projects, Anthony Mackie spoke about his involvement in the upcoming Avengers movies, and also how there's one trap he thinks it crucial for them not to fall into:

"What you don’t want is Infinity War and Endgame 2.0. The Russos, they’re so smart, and they have such a hold on this universe and the history and the comic books that I know they have an idea. I mean, they better have an idea. I don’t know how you put all those people onscreen together and make it work."

Mackie certainly isn't wrong that Doomsday and Secret Wars can't just be a carbon copy of Infinity War and Endgame, but even if that is what the Russo brothers are going for, they have their work cut out for them following in the footsteps of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who has become known as one of the best villains of all-time. The Russos do, however, have an unblemished track record with the MCU; their debut outing with Captain America: The Winter Soldier is well-regarded as one of if not the best MCU solo movies, and they also worked on Captain America: Civil War before helming Infinity War and Endgame, four projects which are near the top of most MCU fans lists. Only time will tell how the story will unfold in Doomsday and Secret Wars, but fans can rest easy knowing that the Russo bros are most definitely qualified for the job.

Who Else Will Star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?