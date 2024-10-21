The announcement that Avengers 5 had been reworked from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday and would feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom took everyone by surprise and left Marvel fans with more questions than answers coming out of San Diego Comic Con. One of those questions was the production schedule, as Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following almost exactly one year later, on May 7, 2027. Everyone is curious whether Doomsday and Secret Wars will film back to back, and Collider can now exclusively provide you with the answer.

During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub in the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con, Avengers 5 co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will not film back-to-back as Infinity War and Endgame did:

"It'll be similar, but we'll have a larger break in between the two movies than we did. I think it was four weeks maybe? Was it four weeks between Infinity War and Endgame?" - Joe Russo "I think it was a couple of weeks. But no, these are not as separated as you would normally separate two films of this scale, but they're more substantially separated [than Infinity War and Endgame] by a year or so." - Anthony Russo

Although the timeline is significantly sped up from the Infinity Saga — six years from the first Multiverse Saga project to its conclusion, where the Infinity Saga was eleven years— fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats to see how Marvel wraps a bow on perhaps its most ambitious story ever told. Anthony and Joe Russo will direct Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, with a script from veteran Marvel scribe Stephen McFeely.

The Russo Brothers Have an Unblemished Record With Marvel

Close

It was previously reported that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy had been offered the job to helm Avengers: Doomsday, but he inevitably passed to focus on his upcoming Star Wars movie and Stranger Things. When Levy didn't work out, Kevin Feige decided to rely on a couple of Marvel savants for the next two team-up movies with Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo brothers got their start with Marvel directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which they then followed up with Captain America: Civil War, two bona fide hits. Next up was Avengers: Infinity War, which many regard as the best Marvel movie, and Avengers: Endgame, the perfect conclusion to the Infinity Saga. It seems Doomsday and Secret Wars are in good hands with the Russo bros.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars will follow on May 7, 2027 and are produced by AGBO and Marvel Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+.

