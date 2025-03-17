All eyes are on directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who are returning to the MCU fold after a six-year hiatus to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. What further fuels the fans’ interest is the fact that Robert Downey Jr. also returns to play the big bad of the Multiverse Saga as none other than Doctor Doom. How and why Tony Stark and Doom look alike is something that only the movie can answer, but one thing the Russos can tell us is that it’s just a new “beginning” for the MCU.

Undoubtedly, the post-Endgame era of the MCU has been a bit of a low point in the franchise, with a lack of cohesive storytelling, failing movies of established heroes like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Marvels. With the Russos' and Downey’s return, fans are expecting to see the universe reinstated to its previous glory given the duo helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. "The greatest thing that ever happened is we got to, you know, get immersed in, you know, a 20-movie arc and see an ending to that arc,” The Russos said reflecting on their MCU journey in an interview with Omelete. They further teased:

"What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story. And then who knows where we'll go from there."

The duo has been among the directors in the MCU, whose work has come to define IPs like Captain America and the Avengers movies. Fans had long speculated that the duo would return for Secret Wars and with Marvel’s creative overhaul that came to be. As for where they go from here, Joe Russo reflects, “Maybe it'll be another 5 years, but I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next, and the only thing that brought us back was the right story."

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

As usual, plot and character details for Doomsday have been kept tightly under wraps; only the top-line talent was announced at SDCC. Apart from RDJ, confirmed actors to be in the cast include Benedict Cumberbatch, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, along with returning actors Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland, and the entire cast of Thunderbolts* among others.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Avengers: Doomsday (2026)

Source: Omelete