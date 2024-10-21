Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars have been the talk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom ever since they were first announced, with many seeing their arrival as the culmination of this entire saga. With such heavy expectations and an enormous project on their hands, the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, are perhaps the safest duo to oversee the venture, having steered the two previous Avengers projects, Infinity War and Endgame, to box office records. With so many factors at play with a production as large as this, a myriad of questions remains burning in the minds of fans.

However, fear not, as Collider's Steve Weintraub might have acquired some of the answers in his interview with the pair at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio. When questioned about the hopeful possibility of an IMAX release for both Doomsday and Secret Wars, the Brothers were positive about the chances, with Joe saying:

"Absolutely. Hopefully, these are two of the biggest movies of the decade, and they deserve to be seen in the IMAX format. Those are all the conversations we're having right now."

Robert Downey Jr. is Returning to the MCU, But Not as You Know Him

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

In one of the most unexpected turns in MCU history, it was confirmed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the franchise, but not in the ironclad form we normally know him. Instead, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, RDJ will be donning the mask of the iconic Doctor Doom, much to the dismay of some who feel another Marvel character's Romani heritage is being erased. Nevertheless, the moment, although many had predicted RDJ's return in some form, was an unquestionable shock, and one that could shake the very foundations of cinema's biggest franchise.

Whilst speaking as a guest on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, RDJ discussed the moments that led to this return, and how a conversation between him, his wife, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige turned the tide.

"Then we both realized over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"

