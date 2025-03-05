Doomsday is fast approaching for the MCU as its 2025 releases continue to pass. After Captain America: Brave New World gave Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) his first solo big-screen adventure on Valentine's Day, only two more movies remain until Anthony and Joe Russo return to deliver another blockbuster crossover after their success with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Doctor Doom-centric cinematic event remains shrouded in mystery ahead of filming this April, but the two directors have been able to shed some light on one key aspect of the production — its runtime. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub for their upcoming film The Electric State, the duo teased how long Doomsday and its equally massive follow-up Secret Wars, which will be shot next summer, will keep audiences in theaters.

For some context, the last time the directors played in the Marvel sandbox, they delivered, by a considerable margin, the longest MCU film to date, with Endgame clocking in at a whopping 182 minutes. It made the most of that time though. Considering all it had to accomplish between wrapping up countless storylines, reversing Thanos's population-halving snap, and setting up the future, greater length was needed to do everything justice. Doomsday, similarly, will offer what the brothers have teased is a "radical" storyline revolving around Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and involving the new Fantastic Four — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon-Moss Bachrach — potentially Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and likely Wilson, among others. Chris Evans has also been heavily rumored to return in some capacity, even if he's insisting he's not involved.

Even if plot details have yet to be revealed, it's clear that Doomsday alone will be massive. Secret Wars, then, should have even more on its plate as a direct continuation and an adaptation of a bonkers crossover comic that unites heroes and villains old and new for an epic clash. Though they can't confirm exactly how long the two films will be once the rubber meets the road, the Russos are fairly certain the runtimes will look very similar to Infinity War and Endgame given the similar pattern. "If I were a betting man, I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one's three hours."

'Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars' Aren't Aiming to Repeat 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame'