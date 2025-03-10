Christopher Markus, one-half of the powerhouse writing duo behind a ton of the biggest and best Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has officially confirmed that he will not be returning to script Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and revealed the reasons why. While his longtime writing partner Stephen McFeely is back for the next Avengers installments, Markus has chosen a different path—one that takes him outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Markus explained that his decision was not based on creative differences but rather on opportunity and personal priorities. Since co-founding AGBO alongside The Russo Brothers, the production company behind films like The Gray Man and the Extraction franchise, Markus has been juggling multiple projects, and he simply couldn’t commit to the years-long demands of writing another Avengers film, which seems a very reasonable take.

“When we started AGBO, part of the imperative was let’s look for things to adapt, ideas of our own. And by luck or preference, I wound up with a whiteboard full of things—two series of books that we had optioned, a spec script, about three or four other ideas, and a TV pilot. When it came Avenging time—I mean, you don’t Avenge part-time, you don’t do anything Marvel part-time. That is a years-long commitment.”

Markus added that he had to make a choice between returning to Marvel or focusing on the stories he had been developing outside the Marvel bubble and due to having so many projects on the go, it meant he had to sacrifice the Avengers.

Christopher Markus Will Not Be Involved In Any Way With the MCU