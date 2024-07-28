The Big Picture Avengers 5 is now Avengers: Doomsday, coming in 2026, with RDJ back for the MCU.

In a stunning turn of events, Marvel Studios has announced a major shakeup for the highly anticipated fifth Avengers film. Previously titled The Kang Dynasty, the film will now be called Avengers: Doomsday. Adding to the excitement, the Russo Brothers are returning to direct, and none other than Robert Downey Jr. will take on the iconic role of Doctor Doom. The film is set to open in theaters on May 2026, promising a cinematic event of epic proportions. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, sending shockwaves through the fandom. The Russo Brothers, who previously directed the blockbuster hits Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are back to guide Earth’s mightiest heroes through another perilous adventure. The change in title from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday hints at a new narrative direction, pivoting from the multiversal threats posed by Kang to the menacing genius of Doctor Doom.

This significant shift represents Marvel's pivot from the multiverse and Kang-centric storylines they had been building towards from 2021 to 2024. The change comes in the wake of Jonathan Majors' firing, who was originally cast to play Kang the Conqueror. With Majors' departure, Marvel has taken this opportunity to steer the storyline in a fresh direction, focusing on a more grounded and intimately dangerous villain.

Who Is Doctor Doom?

Victor von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, is one of Marvel’s most formidable and iconic villains. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in The Fantastic Four #5 in 1962. Doom is the ruler of the fictional nation of Latveria and possesses an unparalleled genius-level intellect. He is a master scientist and sorcerer, with his armor providing him superhuman strength, durability, and an array of advanced technologies.

Doom's motivations are often driven by a combination of personal vendetta, a desire for power, and a twisted sense of duty to save humanity from itself, albeit through his authoritarian rule. His complex character has made him a compelling adversary, not just for the Fantastic Four, but for the entire Marvel Universe. Doom’s introduction into the MCU, especially portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., is set to bring a new level of depth and intrigue to the franchise. It remains to be seen if Downey will play Victor von Doom, or simply Tony Stark who becomes Doctor Doom as a variant character, but hopefully it is the former.

