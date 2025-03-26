Avengers: Doomsday seemingly isn't holding anything back when it comes to its cast. Not only will characters from Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Fox's X-Men films show up, but the film will also feature Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston returning as Thor and Loki. This is a big deal: the last time the two godly siblings were together was in Avengers: Infinity War, where Loki told Thor: "I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again." It was a poignant scene, made extremely tragic by the fact that Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped Loki's neck right in front of Thor...but Doomsday is ready to reunite the two, and the timing couldn't be better.

Thor and Loki Have Changed by Leaps and Bounds After 'Avengers: Infinity War'