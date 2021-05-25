Spider-Man and Wolverine meet for the first time in a second-season episode of The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Scratch that, they don’t just meet; they meet while fighting off a horde of velociraptors. Just as the wall-crawler is getting overwhelmed by prehistoric foes, Wolverine shows up to lend a hand in the only way he knows how. In the aftermath, Spider-Man walks up to Wolverine, who asks what’s been going on around New York City as he’s shaking off raptor carcasses.

Eventually, the duo is joined by fellow Marvel superheroes The Thing, War Machine, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to stop Kang the Conqueror. If you haven’t seen Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before, you’d probably assume that this motley collection of costumed heroes is the show’s official Avengers lineup. But it isn’t. This is an episode largely devoid of the titular Avengers, who are trapped in another plane of existence.

That’s no problem, though. The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is a show so filled with energy and characters that it doesn’t even need its core cast to have a good time. The show’s willingness to use every corner of Marvel Comics mythology results in something that stands tall above most other kid-oriented Marvel cartoons.

Granted, that’s not a high bar to clear. DC Comics characters have appeared in a number of classic kids’ cartoons like Batman: The Animated Series and its many spinoffs, or other standalone programs like Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Young Justice. Marvel hasn’t been devoid of hits, as The Spectacular Spider-Man and X-Men: The Animated Series can attest. But not evenX-Menhas had the enduring success DC has had with Batman: The Animated Series and Teen Titans Go!

Some of this is unfortunately due to certain Marvel cartoons not lasting as long as they should have. Wolverine & the X-Men, for example, was well-received by the general public but was canceled after one season. A bigger problem, though, is that many of Marvel’s attempts at kid-oriented cartoons have talked down to younger audiences rather than engage them in interesting storytelling. Shows like Ultimate Spider-Man or Iron Man: Armored Adventures tended to emphasize lots of noise but little in the way of thoughtful entertainment. In trying to retain the attention span of adolescent viewers at all costs, these shows continue to squander the potential these characters could have in younger-skewing television.

Such potential is on full display on The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. While so many kid-friendly Marvel cartoons refuse to do any storytelling more complex than something you’d find on an episode of The Wiggles, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fearlessly dove into serialized storytelling. Through this, audiences could watch characters grow and develop as the show went on, with somebody like Hank Pym going through various superhero alter-egos (like Ant-Man and Yellowjacket) as he navigated all the challenges he was put through.

Meanwhile, the serialized nature of the show also meant that the roster of the Avengers team could alternate greatly depending on the story. Starting with a line-up reminiscent of the original Avengers roster in the first issue of their solo comic, this incarnation of The Avengers would eventually bring in Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Vision, and so many more. There was truly no telling who could be on the show next!

While it was fun for comic book devotees at home to see who could be leaping from the page to the small screen next, it was also a nifty feature on its own merits. Through having such a fluid roster of heroes, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes always promised to offer something different in each episode.

Among those heroes showing up were the Guardians of the Galaxy, a common fixture in any modern-day Marvel TV show. However, back in May 2012, the Guardians of the Galaxy movie hadn’t even been officially announced yet.Earth’s Mightiest Heroes served as the first time any iteration of the team had made an on-screen appearance. The episode "Michael Korvac" allowed this ragtag group of cosmic heroes to leap off the pages of the comics for the first time in history.

Though it was doubtlessly produced to help set up the then-forthcoming Avengers movie, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes ended up constantly beating its own drum in terms of which characters it featured. It didn’t care about direct tie-ins or who was popular at that moment. This led to viewers getting treated to memorable episodes centered on more obscure bits of Marvel lore, like Beta Ray Bill or the Serpent Society. These kinds of narratives emphasized the show’s unique storytelling qualities while ensuring it wasn’t just retreading ground from earlier Marvel cartoons.

All of these stories were told through animation that, admittedly, wasn’t quite as groundbreaking as the storytelling. Airing in the same era as endlessly imaginative shows like Adventure Time or Regular Show, the animation on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stood out for all of the wrong reasons. By and large, the character designs often looked a touch too blocky, movements could look overly rigid, and guest characters tended to be noticeably less expressive. On the other hand, some members of the cast did manage to score a series of memorable-looking costumes, with Janet van Dyne’s Wasp, in particular, getting a nifty visual upgrade.

Even if the visuals weren’t up to par with the best pieces of animated kid’s TV programming, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could at least make up for it with a roster of excellent voice actors. Of these, Eric Loomis’ performance as Iron Man adheres to Robert Downey Jr.’s iteration of the character in the then-brand-new Iron Man movies. However, the majority of the other cast members were establishing their superhero characters before they had debuted in the MCU. Thus, the voice actors behind Black Panther and Captain America could establish their own tics and quirks without having to worry about how much they sounded like, say, Chris Hemsworth. The major highlight of the principal voice cast is Colleen O'Shaughnessey’s spirited turn as The Wasp, while standout guest appearances included Steven Blum and Jeffrey Combs as Beta Ray Bill and The Leader respectively.

Its regularly rock-solid voice acting is just one of the many ways The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has endured, but not just a fun TV show. It’s also a prime example of what Marvel television programming skewed at adolescents could be. Even more so than live-action programs aimed exclusively at adults like Netflix'sIron Fist, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has no problem trusting its audience to follow long-form narratives, even more so than some of Marvel's later live-action shows aimed exclusively at adults like Netflix'sIron Fist. Plus, its unabashed joy in making use of even the weirdest aspects of the Marvel Comics universe was thoroughly infectious.

Kids are intelligent, and they deserve Marvel programming that doesn’t patronize them. Unfortunately, too many Marvel cartoons aimed at kids, like the later Avengers program Avengers Assemble, spend too much time talking down to youngsters when they should be entertaining to them. Such shows could take more than a few lessons from The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, not least of all the importance of including scenes where Spider-Man and Wolverine take out packs of dinosaurs.

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroesis streaming now on Disney+.

