New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Behind-the-Scenes Videos and Photos Revealed by the Russo Brothers

It’s been one year since Avengers: Endgame burst into theaters, breaking box office records left and right and creating moviegoing memories that will stand the test of time. To mark the occasion and to help us remember what it was like going to the movies, directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted a watch-along last night, and along the way they released some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes videos and photos from their time making the biggest movie ever made.

It really is hard to wrap your head around just how massive Avengers: Endgame is, but the film pulled in a worldwide box office of $2.78 billion worldwide, shattering the opening weekend box office record with $357 million domestic. Those kinds of numbers were unheard of, and I can’t imagine anything coming close to that in the near future no matter how confident James Cameron is about those Avatar sequels.

One of the reasons Avengers: Endgame was so huge is that the entire film was kept under wraps. Fans didn’t even really know the plot of the movie until they sat down with their popcorn on opening night. The Russo Brothers and the folks at Marvel Studios managed to keep the movie’s time travel narrative under wraps, as well as its many cameos and co-stars and, of course, those two heartbreaking goodbyes to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Which is why it’s so fun to see these behind-the-scenes videos and photos. The Russo Brothers pull the curtain back on RDJ’s final moments on set, right after he shot the “I am Iron Man” line as part of a reshoot rather late in post-production. There’s also video of Evans’ final day on set, and on the opposite end of the spectrum we get to see the very first time Brie Larson played Captain Marvel (she shot Endgame before Captain Marvel).

It’s a fun little trip down memory lane, and again a nice reminder of an unforgettable moviegoing experience. Man I miss going to the movies.

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

The debut of GJR. Also, the amazing Jim Starlin!! #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/CjnsCuUNax — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

We’ve got some more Russo family cameo’s here. That’s Joe’s daughter, Lia, Anth’s son, Julian, and our nephew, Augie. Lia loved the memes of her dabbing when this first came out… well, maybe love is a strong word… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ggT5LBVE0M — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Our insanely talented crew transformed a street in Downtown ATL into Tokyo for this Oner…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/RoCOoBtEgX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Here’s some BTS from Joe’s iPhone, walking through and planning out some of the shots for Hawkeye’s time travel journey. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/370fHCUPBe — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Here we are getting ready to shoot an Asgard scene at the stately cathedral in Durham. We had to wait for the choir rehearsal to finish… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/klCBJuJAMj — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Rebuilding a set from a pre-existing movie is pretty damn cool. Also getting to hang out with the same, amazing cast year after year is also pretty damn cool… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/az1m65p68O — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The crew wore their team’s jersey to work on the day that @MatthewBerryTMR made his acting debut in Stark’s lobby… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/OEZHU3zDmX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Nothing can accurately describe the overwhelming sense of awe you get when working with Robert Redford. The first time Joe’s daughter Ava (at 8 years old) met Robert, she ran up to him and said, “You’re that guy from the Sting movie!” #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/RtbdwNoifD — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This was a very difficult scene for @karengillan. She had to lay on a platform 6ft in the air with her head tilted up for hours. A very cool and lovely human being. But let’s face it, all the Scots are cool…Here’s a model of the set. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/pvD2Npd3gX — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Here we are working with our cousin Rene Russo. Jk. She’s not our cousin, she’s our sister! #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/44DOz7UDVB — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/aZMLsOlp2p — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Here’s Cull Obsidian to scale…Joe wanted to hold his hand. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/cs63z80LqZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The Grand Wizard of #Fortnite helps defeat Thanos. @DonaldMustard and Laura Mustard joined us on the set for the final battle… #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/QhRRvTZ4Ie — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020