New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Behind-the-Scenes Videos and Photos Revealed by the Russo Brothers

It’s been one year since Avengers: Endgame burst into theaters, breaking box office records left and right and creating moviegoing memories that will stand the test of time. To mark the occasion and to help us remember what it was like going to the movies, directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted a watch-along last night, and along the way they released some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes videos and photos from their time making the biggest movie ever made.

It really is hard to wrap your head around just how massive Avengers: Endgame is, but the film pulled in a worldwide box office of $2.78 billion worldwide, shattering the opening weekend box office record with $357 million domestic. Those kinds of numbers were unheard of, and I can’t imagine anything coming close to that in the near future no matter how confident James Cameron is about those Avatar sequels.

One of the reasons Avengers: Endgame was so huge is that the entire film was kept under wraps. Fans didn’t even really know the plot of the movie until they sat down with their popcorn on opening night. The Russo Brothers and the folks at Marvel Studios managed to keep the movie’s time travel narrative under wraps, as well as its many cameos and co-stars and, of course, those two heartbreaking goodbyes to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Which is why it’s so fun to see these behind-the-scenes videos and photos. The Russo Brothers pull the curtain back on RDJ’s final moments on set, right after he shot the “I am Iron Man” line as part of a reshoot rather late in post-production. There’s also video of Evans’ final day on set, and on the opposite end of the spectrum we get to see the very first time Brie Larson played Captain Marvel (she shot Endgame before Captain Marvel).

It’s a fun little trip down memory lane, and again a nice reminder of an unforgettable moviegoing experience. Man I miss going to the movies.

