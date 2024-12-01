Avengers: Endgame is not just another entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s a culmination of over a decade of storytelling, bringing together threads from twenty-two films. Packed with action, emotion and poignant character moments, it serves as a love letter to fans who have followed the journey from the beginning. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and produced under the visionary guidance of Kevin Feige, the film marks the end of the Infinity Saga, delivering on its monumental stakes and raking over 2.7 billion dollars worth of tickets worldwide.
Among its many strengths, Avengers: Endgame stands out for delivering some of the most iconic and memorable scenes in cinematic history—moments that bring the loudest cheers in every cinema all over the world. The movie is a once-in-a-generation event, and its success will be difficult to replicate. Even with a runtime that goes to three hours, obsessive and casual Marvel fans do not want to miss one second of this film. This list revisits the best scenes from the star-studded superhero film, ranging from the quieter character moments to the bombastic action involving most of the superheroes Marvel has introduced up until this film. These moments showcase the miracle made by the filmmakers to bring them to life, leaving a lasting legacy in the history of cinema.
After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos' actions and restore balance to the universe.
- Release Date
- April 26, 2019
- Director
- Anthony Russo , Joe Russo
- Cast
- Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans , Mark Ruffalo , Chris Hemsworth , Scarlett Johansson , Jeremy Renner , Josh Brolin , Don Cheadle , Paul Rudd , Benedict Cumberbatch , Chadwick Boseman , Brie Larson , Tom Holland , Karen Gillan , Zoe Saldana , Evangeline Lilly , Tessa Thompson , Rene Russo , Elizabeth Olsen , Anthony Mackie , Sebastian Stan , Tom Hiddleston , Danai Gurira , Benedict Wong , Pom Klementieff , Dave Bautista , Letitia Wright , John Slattery , Tilda Swinton , Jon Favreau , Hayley Atwell , Natalie Portman , Marisa Tomei , Taika Waititi
- Runtime
- 181 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Writers
- Keith Giffen , Stan Lee , Larry Lieber , Don Heck , Jim Starlin , Joe Simon , Steve Englehart , Jack Kirby , Steve Gan , Bill Mantlo , Stephen McFeely , Christopher Markus
- Distributor(s)
- Disney , Marvel
- prequel(s)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron , Avengers: Infinity War , The Avengers
- Character(s)
- Tony Stark / Iron Man , Steve Rogers / Captain America , Bruce Banner / Hulk , Thor , Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow , Clint Barton / Hawkeye , Thanos , James Rhodes / War Machine , Scott Lang / Ant-Man , Doctor Strange , T'Challa / Black Panther , Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel , Peter Parker / Spider-Man , Nebula , Gamora , Hope Van Dyne / Wasp , Valkyrie , Frigga , Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch , Sam Wilson / Falcon , Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier , Loki , Okoye , Wong , Mantis , Drax , Shuri , Howard Stark , The Ancient One , Happy Hogan , Peggy Carter , Jane Foster , Aunt May , Korg (voice)
10 Ant-Man Returns from the Quantum Realm
"What the hell happened here?" -Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)
A chance encounter with a rat activates the quantum portal, bringing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) back after five years stuck in the Quantum Realm when Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) disappear in the Snap. Confused and unaware of what has transpired, he realizes the world and his family have moved on without him. Scott’s discovery of how time works differently in the Quantum Realm sparks the idea of time travel, setting the Avengers on a path to restore what was lost.
Scott Lang’s return from the Quantum Realm is a turning point for the remaining Avengers. His return provides the spark of hope the Avengers desperately need, highlighting how even the smallest of chances can lead to something extraordinary. This improbable chance solidifies Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) words that of all the possibilities, there is this one small chance that leads to victory. Scott’s confusion and heartbreak also acts as the audience’s sense of loss after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, making his journey deeply relatable.