Avengers: Endgame was a record-breaking "marvel" at the box office, but odds are you already knew that. Prior to the epic conclusion to the Infinity Sage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019, Endgame was a proper event that had a lot riding on it. Not only did the film have to provide a satisfying follow-up to the cliffhanger ending of Avengers: Infinity War, but the film from Joe and Anthony Russo also had three hours to wrap up a decade's worth of storytelling, beginning with the original Iron Man all the way to Captain Marvel.

Did the Russo Brothers succeed in doing that? Well, according to fans, the answer is a resounding yes. While not a perfect film, the epic final conflict between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin) is one for the books, being packed with heart, humor, spectacle, heart, and stakes. It's a finale that is so good that some fans have argued that maybe Endgame really should have been the end for the MCU, though the current Multiverse Saga isn't showing signs of stopping any time soon.

RELATED: Captain America's 'Avengers: Endgame' Shield Gets Deluxe LEGO Model

We all already know that Avengers: Endgame was a great bookend to the Infinity Saga and was a financial juggernaut, but how much money did the movie cost, and how much did it make in profit? Read below to find out the budget breakdown for Avengers: Endgame. Remember that the full budgetary details for projects like Avengers: Endgame are not typically shared publicly, and much of the following is based on reported data, established net worth, etc.

Budget for Avengers: Endgame by Department

Cast

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the biggest reasons for Avengers: Endgame's hefty $350 million plus price tag is its remarkably large cast. However, it's surprising that the film is only marginally more expensive than its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. That's because about half of the cast members had a lot more screen time in that film, only appearing in the third act after Earth's Mightiest Heroes revived them by reversing the snap. Still, the main characters that Endgame follows are certainly not a cheap ensemble.

The major actors and characters of Avengers: Endgame include Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Scarlett Johanson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Josh Brolin as Thanos. It would be fair to assume that, since these names share a majority of the film's screen time, that they made about the same amount of money as Robert Downey Jr. Back when the original Avengers, Downey Jr. reportedly insisted on his co-stars getting a wage that was fair and equal to his own since they were of equal importance. Downey was reportedly paid $20 million for his part in Avengers: Endgame (as well as an additional $55 million in box office bonuses). The rest of the main cast likely also made at least $10-$20 million.

Then all the other characters pop in through a supporting capacity, like Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Plus you have Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and...well...everyone else who got turned to dust in Infinity War. It's an extensive list of characters that grows even bigger, including the cameos in the time-travel portion, like Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. They may be smaller parts in Endgame,. Still, less screen time doesn't necessarily mean less money, as Robert Downey Jr. reportedly made at least five times the amount he made for the first Iron Man film in his small supporting role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. With the number of people we're talking about here, it must add at least another $50 million for them to all return.

VFX

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Being an epic superhero saga conclusion, you better believe that Avengers: Endgame has some extensive VFX. However, while CGI is present throughout the entire film, there's really only one major action sequence that justifies heavy VFX, that being the universe-uniting finale where every hero assembles against Thanos and his army. Other VFX-heavy scenes of renown are definitely the opening with Iron Man and Nebula in space, the group going through the quantum time portal, and Hawkeye and Black Widow's trip to Vormir.

The average VFX budget for your average blockbuster is usually around $65 million. While Avengers: Endgame is undoubtedly not your average blockbuster, $65 million sounds like a reasonable and realistic number for Endgame. It probably is slightly higher, thanks to that epic finale.

Filming Locations

Image via Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame conducted the vast majority of shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which has become a prevalent filming location for Marvel Studios due to the city and states cheap filming costs and tax incentives. A filming permit for Atlanta, Georgia, costs only $300 per month (not including additional fees). With filming taking place over five months, that's at least $1,500 for shooting in Georgia. This included major locations like the Avengers Compound and the time-travel return to Stark Tower from The Avengers.

The production also traveled to St Abbs, Scotland, to film New Asgard and the Durham Cathedral in England to recreate the Asgard seen in Thor: The Dark World.

The Costs of Promoting Avengers: Endgame

Image via Geico

Given that Avengers: Endgame was one of the most anticipated movies ever to release, one would think a film of this caliber wouldn't need much marketing. That may very well be true, but the marketing campaign for Avengers: Endgame was still rather extensive. Every avenue was taken up to get as many eyes to see the film as possible, with marketing like Super Bowl television slots and extensive promos. The promotional budget was reportedly a grand total of $200 million, more than half of the film's production budget and the largest marketing campaign cost for any Marvel Studios film.

How Much Did Avengers: Endgame Need to Make to Break Even?

Image via Marvel Studios

With a production budget of $356 million and a marketing budget of $200 million, Avengers: Endgame needed a minimum of $556 million to break even. To be considered a success, the film would have to make around $1.1 billion, a milestone that even the highest-profile blockbusters fail to reach. That's especially true in the modern post-COVID era of filmmaking, with only a handful of projects getting even close to that number.

How Much Did Avengers: Endgame Make at the Box Office?

Image via Marvel Studios

Remember the scene in the first Iron Man when Tony Stark flew so high that his suit froze? Well, Avengers: Endgame's box office returns went even higher than that. The film absolutely shattered box office records, even temporarily dethroning the original Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever made (before Avatar re-released in 2021 and reclaimed the title).

However, Endgame holds other records that it is the fastest film ever to reach the $500 million, $1 billion, $1.5 billion, and $2 billion milestones, with a final total of $2,799,439,100. That makes Avengers: Endgame the highest-grossing superhero film and the highest-grossing sequel ever made. Avatar may still have the crown, but a silver medal in this competition is still an incredible accomplishment.

How Do the Budget and Box Office Returns of Avengers: Endgame Compare to Other Marvel Films?

Surprisingly, Avengers: Endgame is not the most expensive Marvel Studios production. That record belongs to the series' second installment, Avengers: Age of Ultron, which is the fifth most expensive film ever made. Being the second highest-grossing film ever made, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that Avengers: Endgame made marginally more money than the other entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming fifth and sixth films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, certainly have some big superhero boots to fill if it hopes to surpass Endgame's records.