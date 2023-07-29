The Big Picture Captain America gets a new glow-in-the-dark Funko Pop! figure featuring Chris Evans' Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir and a broken shield.

Relive the iconic moment when Captain America wields Thor's hammer in Avengers: Endgame with this Funko Pop!, capturing the excitement of that scene and adding a must-have item to any MCU fan's collection.

Funko has unveiled a new glow-in-the-dark, metallic Captain America pop! The figure is perfect for fans of the character as well as collectors with a knack of assembling the Avengers from Endgame. The 3.75 inches tall figurine takes on the likeness of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and comes finished with Mjolnir and broken shield.

The Captain America franchise is one of the most beloved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Led by Evans, the movies introduced us to many heroes that are still active in the current MCU and will be key characters in the upcoming multiverse war. While Rogers goes back in time to stay with Peggy at the end of Endgame, he passed on the shield to Sam Wilson, who will take forward the franchise with the fourth installment titled, Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America’s Brave New World

While the plot of the upcoming feature is kept tightly under wraps the casting gives us some idea as familiar faces from across the Marvel roster join him. Kevin Feige previously revealed that after the passing of William Hurt, actor Harrison Ford will replace him as General Thaddeus E. Ross and will be the new President of the United States. Given Ross’ history with Cap and Sam during Captain America: Civil War there will be a lot of tension between him and Sam. Also, with Ross and Sam’s new roles as President and Captain America, respectively, it’ll be interesting to see their power dynamic.

Image via Marvel

The new Funko Pop celebrates one of the most iconic moments in the whole MCU franchise, when Captain America picked up Thor's hammer, while facing Thanos in battle. While the MCU had previously hinted at Steve Rogers being "worthy," it was exciting to see the theory confirmed on the big screen. Captain America's face off with Thanos was also one of the most electric scenes in a movie packed with many dynamic moments. If you're looking to relive the excitement of that moment, this is one Funko pop every MCU fan needs in their collection.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on May 3rd, 2024. You can check out the new Pop! below and order the action figure here: