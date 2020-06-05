This ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Edit Shows How Everyone Can Help the Black Lives Matter Movement

The final climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame is beyond inspiring. We watch as countless superheroes we’ve grown to learn and love over tons of self-contained and crossover movies come together as one unified force to take down the supreme evil threatening the fabric of existence, just when it seems like hope is gone. The metaphors one can assign to this moment, beyond its surface-level thrills, are countless. But that didn’t stop one intrepid video editor on Twitter from showing explicitly how this moment can be used to inspire those working to boost the Black Lives Matter movement.

Writer and podcast host Jemele Hill originally posted the video, saying she had “no idea who did this” and calling it “one of the best things I’ve seen on this app this week.” I would be hard-pressed to disagree. The editor (whose identity was eventually found, but alluded in a tweet we won’t link to that they “would prefer to stay on the low for this”) cannily assigns different ways to help to different members of the Avengers. Captain America and Thor (Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth) are protestors. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) is a donator. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is, of course, the Amish. All of these folks (including, for some reason, Bucky Barnes as “Joker”), just like everyone in real life, come together to take down the real threat: Thanos (Josh Brolin), represented as, of course, the police. Everyone can help in many different lanes, and this video uses an iconic piece of cinema to make its point potently.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Hill and the original editor who preferred to stay anonymous. If you want to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, here’s a place to start. For more on how to educate yourself, here are some essential documentaries you can watch for free.