‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Get Gorgeous Vinyl Box Set from Mondo

Some really, really cool news today for anyone who has spent the last year consistently weeping at the mere thought of “Portals”. Mondo just announced a massive, gorgeous-looking six-disc vinyl box set for Alan Silvestri‘s score on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, featuring new cover art from Matt Taylor.

You can buy each soundtrack individually, but that big ol’ box set comes with exclusive slipcases and features unique 180 Gram “Infinity Stone” vinyl colors on every side. (Six colors for six stones, you see.)

Check out the official artwork below—plus a look at Mondo’s double-sided slipmat, one side for Captain America and the other for Thanos—followed by the set’s official tracklist. The box set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, April 29.

Avengers: Infinity War – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP

Disc One

Side A

01. The Avengers

02. Travel Delays (Extended)

03. Undying Fidelity

04. No More Surprises

05. He Won’t Come Out (Extended)

Side B

01. Field Trip

02. Wake Him Up

03. We Both Made Promises (Extended)

04. Help Arrives (Extended)

Disc Two

Side A

01. Hand Means Stop/You Go Right (Extended)

02. One Way Ticket

03. Family Affairs (Extended)

04. What More Could I Lose? (Extended)

Side B

01. A Small Price

02. Even for You

03. Morning After

04. Is He Always Like This?

05. More Power

06. Charge!

Disc Three

Side A

01. Forge

02. Catch

03. Haircut and Beard (Extended)

04. A Lot to Figure Out (Extended)

05. The End Game (Extended)

Side B

01. Get That Arm/I Feel You (Extended)

02. What Did It Cost? (Extended)

03. Porch

04. Infinity War

05. Old Tech

06. End Credits

Avengers: Endgame – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP

Disc One

Side A

01. Totally Fine

02. Arrival

03. No Trust

04. Where Are They?

05. Becoming Whole Again

06. I Figured It Out

Side B

01. Perfectly Not Confusing

02. You Shouldn’t Be Here

03. The How Works

04. Snap Out of It

05. So Many Stairs

06. One Shot

Disc Two

Side A

01. Watch Each Other’s Six

02. I Can’t Risk This

03. He Gave It Away

04. The Tool of a Thief

05. The Measure of a Hero

Side B

01. Destiny Fulfilled

02. In Plain Sight

03. How Do I Look?

04. Whatever It Takes

05. Not Good

06. Gotta Get Out

07. I Was Made for This

Disc Three

Side A

01. Tres Amigos

02. Tunnel Scape

03. Worth It

04. Portals

05. Get This Thing Started

Side B

01. The One

02. You Did Good

03. The Real Hero

04. Five Seconds

05. Go Ahead

06. Main on End