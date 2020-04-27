‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Get Gorgeous Vinyl Box Set from Mondo

Some really, really cool news today for anyone who has spent the last year consistently weeping at the mere thought of “Portals”. Mondo just announced a massive, gorgeous-looking six-disc vinyl box set for Alan Silvestri‘s score on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, featuring new cover art from Matt Taylor.
You can buy each soundtrack individually, but that big ol’ box set comes with exclusive slipcases and features unique 180 Gram “Infinity Stone” vinyl colors on every side. (Six colors for six stones, you see.)
Check out the official artwork below—plus a look at Mondo’s double-sided slipmat, one side for Captain America and the other for Thanos—followed by the set’s official tracklist. The box set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, April 29.
Avengers: Infinity War – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP
Disc One
Side A
01. The Avengers
02. Travel Delays (Extended)
03. Undying Fidelity
04. No More Surprises
05. He Won’t Come Out (Extended)
Side B
01. Field Trip
02. Wake Him Up
03. We Both Made Promises (Extended)
04. Help Arrives (Extended)
Disc Two
Side A
01. Hand Means Stop/You Go Right (Extended)
02. One Way Ticket
03. Family Affairs (Extended)
04. What More Could I Lose? (Extended)
Side B
01. A Small Price
02. Even for You
03. Morning After
04. Is He Always Like This?
05. More Power
06. Charge!
Disc Three
Side A
01. Forge
02. Catch
03. Haircut and Beard (Extended)
04. A Lot to Figure Out (Extended)
05. The End Game (Extended)
Side B
01. Get That Arm/I Feel You (Extended)
02. What Did It Cost? (Extended)
03. Porch
04. Infinity War
05. Old Tech
06. End Credits
Avengers: Endgame – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP
Disc One
Side A
01. Totally Fine
02. Arrival
03. No Trust
04. Where Are They?
05. Becoming Whole Again
06. I Figured It Out
Side B
01. Perfectly Not Confusing
02. You Shouldn’t Be Here
03. The How Works
04. Snap Out of It
05. So Many Stairs
06. One Shot
Disc Two
Side A
01. Watch Each Other’s Six
02. I Can’t Risk This
03. He Gave It Away
04. The Tool of a Thief
05. The Measure of a Hero
Side B
01. Destiny Fulfilled
02. In Plain Sight
03. How Do I Look?
04. Whatever It Takes
05. Not Good
06. Gotta Get Out
07. I Was Made for This
Disc Three
Side A
01. Tres Amigos
02. Tunnel Scape
03. Worth It
04. Portals
05. Get This Thing Started
Side B
01. The One
02. You Did Good
03. The Real Hero
04. Five Seconds
05. Go Ahead
06. Main on End