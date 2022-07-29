In the wake of the San Diego Comic-Con, there has been a lot of new information coming from Marvel as to the next direction to be taken by the studio as we move into the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, for some like Jon Favreau, there is still some thought spared for one of the more pivotal moments in recent MCU history: the decision the Russo Brothers made to kill Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

Favreau and the Russo Brothers have all had a hand in shaping the MCU as we know it. The former had directed both Iron Man and Iron Man 2 with the duo of brothers directing four Marvel films including the concluding film of the Infinity Saga in which Stark passes. So when conversations were being held to eliminate one of the most beloved characters in the MCU, Favreau made his voice heard in trying to save Iron Man from obliteration. While speaking to Vanity Fair recently, Anthony and Joe Russo spoke about Favreau’s objection to killing Stark, with Anthony revealing that Favreau asked “Are you really going to kill Iron Man?” after he read the script. The other Russo, Joe also spoke about speaking to Favreau on the same issue:

“He did. Yeah. And I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.’ We did it anyways.”

The Russo brothers also revealed that Robert Downey Jr. who played the Iron Man in the MCU had to say goodbye to the titular hero character he played at the same place where he first secured the role.

Downey’s Iron Man is not the only beloved character the Russo brothers have removed from the MCU while they held sway. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki was another one killed off by the directing duo in Avengers: Infinity War. The God of Mischief had gone full circle in his journey through the MCU from supervillain to close ally of his brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth). When quizzed about the decision to kill Loki, Joe Russo answers simply “he deserved to die.” Whether you agree with that or not, Iron Man's exit from the franchise seemed a natural progression as the character had always sought to achieve selflessness since the 2008 Favreau-directed Iron Man.

Moving forward, it has been revealed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that the duo of brothers will not be returning to direct the next set of Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. He, however, did not rule out their return to the MCU.

You can watch the latest Russo film, The Gray Man, available in theaters now. And check out the full video of the Russo bros down below.