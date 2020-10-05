Katherine Langford on Being Cut From ‘Avengers: Endgame’: “Whatever’s the Best Thing for the Film”

Katherine Langford is keeping mighty busy lately and has loads to be quite proud of, but one could still imagine the challenge and/or disappointment that comes with scoring a role in a colossal film franchise like the MCU, only to have your scene cut from the final film.

The news first broke in October of 2018 that Langford was cast in a mystery role in Avengers: Endgame. But then the movie hit theaters, and Langford was nowhere to be found. Ultimately we learned that Langford played Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) daughter in a key scene that was cut from the final film. After snapping with the gauntlet, Tony was meant to go to the “metaphysical way station” that we saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) in after he snapped in Avengers: Infinity War. That’s where Tony would have had a conversation with the future version of his daughter, Morgan.

Collider Ladies Night is all about tracing a creator’s path to their latest project, in Langford’s case, it’s the must-see horror romantic comedy, Spontaneous. During that chat, we did touch on the Avengers: Endgame portion of Langford’s journey and she revealed why she’s got absolutely no hard feelings about being cut from the film:

“People are like, ‘Oh, are you upset? Are you anything?’ And I went, ‘Whatever’s the best thing for the film.’ Because at the end of the day, I’d rather have had the experience of being in a really good film than be in a film for the sake of being in it if it doesn’t work. You don’t want to be in something and then be the sore thumb that sticks out. And I didn’t feel that way at all and the Russo brothers didn’t feel that way at all. But, you know, we did this very sentimental scene and something that was really beautiful and a gift to the fans I think, which is why they had it included and then why they essentially released it, is because for the fans who really love Marvel, it was a nice little extra, soft, little delectable thing for them to kind of digest. But, you know, it’s the very end of the movie and it didn’t really make sense, and they texted me and I talked with other people and I was like, ‘Yeah, honestly, whatever’s the best thing for the film at the end of the day.’”

That’s a mighty respectful way to look at the situation, but even with the scene being cut, there are two key things that can’t be taken away from Langford – having had the experience and giving the fans something they really wanted:

“I’m glad the people who wanted to see it and really asked to see it, got to see it. And for me, yeah, to be on that kind of film, the experience is honestly, that’s the number one takeaway is being able to do that.”

If you’re looking for more from Langford, click here to hear about her experience working with Rian Johnson on Knives Out, and be sure to keep an eye out for her full Ladies Night conversation coming soon to Collider. Langford’s new movie, Spontaneous, arrives on VOD on October 6th and is well worth checking out!