It's been nearly six years since fans witnessed the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame. This massive clash was the accumulation of years of storytelling and character development that led to a climax that wowed fans, with many wondering if Marvel Studios would be able to pull it off once more once Phase 6 arrives. Now, that final battle has been immortalized in an upcoming LEGO set that's scheduled to come out this year.

The Avengers: Endgame Final Battle #76323 is a LEGO Set with 621 pieces and will cost $99.99. According to the product listing on the LEGO website, it will feature 10 minifigures, featuring the Avengers and a somewhat bulky Thanos. In addition, the Ant-Man minfigure will also contain parts if masterbuilders want to have this size-shifting hero larger than his allies. Alongside the characters are the pieces to reconstruct parts of the battleground at the newly destroyed Avengers compound, as well as the sling ring portals that were used to transport our heroes to face the Mad Titan and his army. This set is scheduled to come out on May 1, 2025.

LEGO has released a handful of Avengers sets based on iconic scenes in the films. Some include the German Airport battle featured in Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers Assemble scene during the start of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the final battle between the different Spider-Men and their enemies in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And with more Marvel movies set out this year, only time will tell which moments will be given the LEGO treatment.

