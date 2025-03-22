Nothing was more shocking than sitting in a theater and seeing the Five Years Later title card after the opening scene in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. It added a certain weight to the film, knowing that our heroes stayed with the failure of losing half of all life for half a decade, but in its wake, it has left every post-Endgame project in this area of timeline ambiguity. Some projects like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier give clear markers of how long after the events of Avengers: Endgame they are currently within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, with over 20 MCU projects being released since that culminating Avengers film, all inhabiting a different year after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which in universe took place in 2023, it’s starting to get very confusing navigating exactly where everything fits, and it’s made even more apparent in the MCU’s latest offering — Daredevil: Born Again.

Where Does ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Take Place in the MCU?