This Great ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Mondo Poster by Matt Taylor Goes on Sale Tomorrow

If you’re a fan of custom art and Avengers: Endgame (and really, who isn’t?), you’re in luck. Today, the good folks at Mondo unveiled Matt Taylor’s excellent poster for the highest grossing film of all time, along with the news that it will be a timed edition available for purchase throughout this week. That’s right. Instead of going on sale at a random time, at which point your keyboard speed skills would be put to the test, this Avengers: Endgame Mondo poster will be on sale from Tuesday, December 3rd at noon (CT) through Sunday, December 8th at 11:59pm (CT). Once the sale is over, the number of prints sold will be tallied up and that will be the edition number.

The poster itself really is quite something, as it assembles all the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes into one gorgeous, artistic image. Most strikingly, it’s Chris Evans’ Captain America who takes center stage wielding Mjolnir, while Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is set just a bit more into the background. It’s also really fun to look around and see all the familiar faces, from Haley Atwell’s Peggy Carter to Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One. Indeed, the four corners of the poster showcases the different Infinity Stones that were hunted down through the course of Endgame.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame Mondo poster below. The original version runs $60 while the Variant is $80. Head over to Mondo’s website anytime between tomorrow and Sunday to purchase.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME by Matt Taylor. 24″ x 36″ Screenprinted Poster. Hand numbered. TIMED EDITION – Available until 12/8 at 11:59pm (CT). Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to Ship in January 2020. Ships to Addresses in the US and Select Countries Internationally. $60

AVENGERS: ENDGAME (Variant) by Matt Taylor. 24″ x 36″ Screenprinted Poster. Hand numbered. Edition of 325. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Expected to Ship in January 2020

Ships to Addresses in the US and Select Countries Internationally. $80