It wouldn't be an overstatement to say Avengers: Endgame was a generation-defining event and possibly the biggest cinematic event of the 21st century (so far, anyway). The culmination of a decade of continuous, interconnected storytelling, Endgame was an epic and momentous movie that broke box office records, cementing the MCU's place as the defining franchise of the new millennium and a crowning achievement of blockbuster entertainment. Such high praise isn't unearned. The film is genuinely good, a thrilling conclusion that successfully ties every loose end, honoring the fallen and sending the survivors on their way to new things. Indeed, Endgame was such a perfect finale that everything that came afterward was always bound to fail.

And failed it has; the once mighty franchise is currently in shambles, struggling to keep audiences' attention and recurring to increasingly desperate measures to keep itself relevant. Yet, with the benefit of hindsight, it's clear by now that Avengers: Endgame was so good that it pretty much killed the franchise. How could that be, you ask? Well, I'm about to tell you. This list will discuss the main reasons why Endgame marked the ending of the MCU and why, as bleak as it might sound, the franchise will simply never be as good as it once was. In fact, fans might want to brace themselves for the idea that they might be experiencing the last days of a franchise that was once thought to be too big to fail.