Love or hate the direction the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going, a lot of fans still like to revisit a time when they thought the MCU couldn't get any bigger, but near-impossibly it has. Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, is currently trending in Disney+'s Top 10 alongside Avengers: Infinity War. In a marathon watch, these movies will easily kill roughly about 5 and a half hours. Endgame was also marked as the last time that brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, usually collectively referred to as "The Russo Brothers", directed an MCU film. It was announced last summer at San Diego Comic Con, though, that the brothers would be back, this time to direct the next two Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars with Robert Downey Jr. returning, not as Tony Stark, but instead as Doctor Doom.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame was huge and just about everything about it was kept tightly under wraps. When Infinity War ended, half the world's population had been "snapped", evaporated into clouds of dust. The world seemed bleak, and for five years those left behind had to go through their day to day with literally half the world missing. It's only after the re-appearance of Scott Lang aka Ant Man (Paul Rudd) do they realize there may be an option to bring everyone back: time travel. At the beginning of Endgame, it was revealed Thanos used the Infinity Stones to destroy the Infinity Stones (uh sure okay), but with successful time travel, the Avengers could go back to points in time where each of the six stones existed and remake their own Infinity Gauntlet. With that success, coming at the cost of Tony Stark's life, the other half of the population was restored, making way for a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What's Next for the MCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

In the interim, the MCU has dropped less feature length films and focused more on television shows. During the Pandemic, the world's attention was captured by the massive successes of WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye. Each of these shows balanced telling their own stories with furthering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's since been another round of shows: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Echo, Agatha All Along, Secret Invasion, and a second season for Loki. The MCU has still been making movies though with Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, The Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more. The next big MCU project to hit screens comes in just over two weeks with Captain America: Brave New World hitting theaters on Valentine's Day. It will be the first full foray into Anthony Mackie's role as the new Captain America, starring opposite Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected in 2026 and 2027 respectively. Watch Avengers: Endgame now on Disney+ and stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Avengers: Endgame Runtime 182 Minutes Director Joe Russo, Anthony Russo Writers Stephen McFeely, Christopher Markus Cast Chris Hemsworth

Anthony Mackie

Paul Rudd Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT BUY Studio Marvel Studios Website https://www.marvel.com/movies/avengers-endgame Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Prequel Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, The Avengers Budget 356 million USD Distributor(s) Disney, Marvel

Watch on Disney+