Over the last number of years Funko has really stepped up their Pop game with their Deluxe Moment line of figures. Particularly when it comes to the MCU. Whether it be Dead Strange vs The Scarlet Witch from Multiverse of Madness or Thor with his screaming goats from Love and Thunder, 2022 was an amazing year to be a Marvel Funko collector. 2023 looks to be an even bigger year for Funko’s Marvel line as, at Funko Fair 2023, the famous toy company just unveiled their new Avengers: Endgame Deluxe Moment of Thor’s House.

The hilarious new figure sees a shirtless “Bro Thor” eating pizza and holding a beer while Korg is playing Fortnite on the couch. In addition, Miek is supporting his best friend while eating pizza next to him. There have been a lot of hilarious Funko Moments done in the past, but this has to be the funniest. You can picture the whole scene playing out in your head just by looking at it. In the epic film, after a five-year time jump and half the Earth’s population snapped away by Thanos, The Avengers are trying to get the team back together to undo what the Mad Titan did. Of course, you can’t have The Avengers without Thor, who Rocket and Hulk go to New Asgard to retrieve. However, what they find is an out of shape Thor who’s just been goofing off with Korg and Miek for the last half decade.

It’s one of the funniest moments from the film that translates flawlessly to this Pop Moment. There are a lot of great details in this figure, particularly with Korg whose rocky texture, flip-flops, and gaming headset are simply smile inducing. On top of that, whether it be Thor’s home as a backdrop or Miek’s cute pizza eating face, this is a must own for any Marvel fan. While Thor’s more humorous side has run its course and gone stale with the release of Love and Thunder last year, Endgame, like Ragnarok before it, struck the perfect balance between a tragic and looney version of the MCU hero.

RELATED: Funko Reveals Black Panther Pop! for 'Captain America: Civil War' Build-A-Scene Series

Thor’s House Funko Deluxe Moment will be releasing soon and will be priced at $70. Like all Funko Moments, this set will also come in a nice hard plastic shell that can be mounted on the wall. You can view the new Thor figure down below and find more information on Thor’s House on Funko’s website. Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+ along with the rest of the MCU.