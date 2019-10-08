‘Avengers: Endgame’: 33 Things We Learned from the Audio Commentary

0

Given the fanfare with which Avengers: Endgame was released, it feels like we heard directors Joe and Anthony Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely talk about pretty much every single aspect of the film. But you may be surprised to learn there’s even more insight to be gleaned from the audio commentary track on the Blu-ray release of the movie, in which the Russo Brothers, Markus, and McFeely talk about the making of Avengers: Endgame for three hours.

This is the highest-grossing film of all time, but also one of the most complicated productions in recent history, so it’s fascinating to hear the ins and outs of how this was achieved from the people who were on the ground daily. We’ve listened to the commentary track and pulled together a list of over 30 interesting nuggets of information that were revealed, from the major scenes that were reshot to how the biggest story twists were conceived. This is by no means a comprehensive list, and I would highly recommend you listen to the full track yourself. But if you’re interested in the making of Avengers: Endgame, I can guarantee you’ll learn something new from this here list.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame trivia bits below, and for an even more extensive rundown of the film’s creation, click here for my Endgame installment of How the MCU Was Made.