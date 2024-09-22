When it came time for the Avengers to face off with their greatest enemy of all time, Thanos (Josh Brolin), they stepped up to the challenge and produced two of the most popular superhero films of all time. The end of over a decade of continuous storytelling shook the world under the pop-culture space. The battle, spanning over two large films, was nothing but intense, brutal, thrilling and cheer-inducing, the very definition of a cinematic event.

The best part about the fight across Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is that all the major players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a part to play. Everyone's favorite characters got their chance to shine and add to the war against Thanos. However, as in any battle, there were those who came out victorious and those who lost more than they expected. These characters are the undeniable winners in the battle against Thanos, who not only made it out alive but actually improved their situations compared to where they were before the Mad Titan attacked.

10 Clint Barton/Hawkeye

Played by Jeremy Renner

If one only saw where Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) started his journey in Marvel's The Avengers, it'd be hard to believe that he would be a crucial asset in the battle to stop one of the greatest villains and armies in all superhero cinema. Being a man with merely a bow, arrows and other small gadgets, it's wild to think that Hawkeye would be the one to obtain the Infinity Gauntlet, the item the entire army was after, and hold onto it.

When the final battle against Thanos finally began, Hawkeye held onto the gauntlet and fought against countless Chitauri to keep it safe before starting a game of hot potato by handing it off to Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). He also aided in getting the Soul Stone alongside Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). More importantly, he came out victorious, recovering his family and his old life and finally earning his long-overdue retirement.

9 T'Challa/Black Panther

Played by Chadwick Boseman

In both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel heroes needed an army, and there is absolutely no army stronger than Wakanda's. Thus, it made complete sense that, in their time of need, Captain America (Chris Evans) chose to bring his gang of "Secret Avengers" to Wakanda for help. There, Black Panther not only provided them with an upgraded Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) but led the entire Wakandan army to battle against Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), and their huge army of Outriders.

Not only did Black Panther rally the troops in Wakanda, but he was also the first hero to come to Captain America's aid in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, bringing his Wakandan army along. Throughout the two-film battle against Thanos, Black Panther acted as a true leader and king when everyone needed it most. In the end, he returned to his kingdom, proud to have played a key role in the universe's salvation.

8 Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Played by Brie Larson

After the tragedy that was Avengers: Infinity War, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) got a solo film as a prelude of sorts to Avengers: Endgame. It became abundantly clear by the end of Captain Marvel that the titular hero was going to be a crucial asset in killing Thanos once and for all. While, unfortunately, she didn't get to take part in the main plot, when she did get the chance to duke it out, Carol brought the heat.

Whether it was easily getting Thanos into a mean chokehold or being the saving grace the Avengers needed during the final battle, Captain Marvel was a key player in the chess match against the Mad Titan. Following the universe-defining conflict, Carol returned to space as a bonafide hero across the galaxy, satisfied with a job well done.

7 Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Played by Elizabeth Olsen

It's been well known for quite some time that, when it comes to being powerful in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has it on lockdown. She arguably was the strongest hero in the MCU before her apparent demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not only did she kick around Thanos' army in the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War, going as far as to destroy the Soul Stone itself, but she also got the chance to go toe-to-toe with the big guy himself.

When Scarlet Witch did have the opportunity to show Thanos who's boss for killing Vision, she actually wiped the floor with him and certainly would have beaten him if he didn't play his Hail Mary to escape. She quite literally was peeling his armor from his skin before he made a sneaky escape from the battle. While she may have lost Vision (Paul Bettany), Scarlet Witch won big time by kicking the absolute crud out of Thanos.

6 Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Played by Paul Rudd

While often treated as a comedic relief character and therefore not taken as seriously, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) played a gigantic part in winning the battle against Thanos. Scott is basically the reason the universe was saved, as he was the one who came to the Avengers with the idea of time-traveling via the quantum tunnel. He brought Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) out from under the Avengers' base rubble, gigantified to bring down a major portion of Thanos' air fleet, and got the quantum tunnel back up and running during the final battle.

Although missing from Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man returned with a vengeance in Endgame, finally graduating to become a full-time Avenger. Surely, fans of Ant-Man were beyond excited to discover that without him, the second push against Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame likely would not have happened.

5 Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch

The protector of the Time Stone and Sorcerer Supreme (for a time), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), was a major player in both the Battle of Titan and the Battle of Earth. Much like Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange went toe-to-toe with Thanos, giving him the business. While he didn't throw The Mad Titan around like Scarlet Witch did, his magic still gave Thanos a run for his money. Strange also looked into the future and ensured that events would play out in the Avengers' favor.

After making his mark on the battlefield in the Battle of Earth, Strange stopped the entire battlefield from flooding. He ensured the victory of the Avengers by letting Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) know the sacrifice he needed to make, proving his place as the most level-headed and cunning of the Avengers.

4 Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Played by Scarlett Johansson

One of the greatest losses in Avengers: Endgame was that of Black Widow. Because of her, the Avengers achieved the Soul Stone and snapped half of the universe back from dust, making her sacrifice one of the most important. Before she made the ultimate sacrifice to save half the universe, the Widow fought hard in Avengers: Infinity War and served as the pillar for the Avengers in Endgame.

When some of the other Avengers decide to move on, like Tony making a family for himself, Black Widow keeps the Avengers together and leads them as they go around the globe and universe to help bring things back to normal after the Snap. Even when all hope was lost, Black Widow tried her absolute best to keep it alive and gathered everyone together one last time. Although she died, Black Widow won because she got her wish: to atone for her past mistakes by making a sacrifice that would pretty much deify her in the eyes of many.

3 Thor Odinson

Played by Chris Hemsworth

When Asgard was destroyed, and he came across the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) knew immediately that if he was going to kill Thanos, he was going to need a weapon, the "Thanos-killing kind." He went through hell and back to build it, naming it Stormbreaker, and used it to enter Wakanda right when the Avengers needed him and drove it right through Thanos' chest.

While he should have gone for the head, Thor didn't let that happen again when they found Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. The God of Thunder may have fallen a bit to the wayside when audiences and Rocket found him in New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame, but he got the chance to redeem himself when the final battle came around, consistently keeping after Thanos. But his greatest feat was definitely in his big Wakanda save in Avengers: Infinity War.