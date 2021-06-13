Marvel's Avengers continues to deliver on its promised road map. The Square Enix / Crystal Dynamics title has already introduced players to Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, brought in a pair of ace archers with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton, and have ramped up A.I.M.'s shenanigans, giving players plenty to handle with tachyon storms and time-traveling complications. But their biggest expansion announced so far got a bit of a bump thanks to the game's E3 presentation.
Previously announced, the new Black Panther - War for Wakanda expansion was showed off in glorious detail during E3. We got to see our first good looks at Wakanda, the royal palace, the sanctuary of the heart-shaped herbs, and the Dora Milaje in fine fighting style. But there's plenty of peril packed into this expansion -- which arrives this August at no additional cost, a smart move on the company's part -- including various Black Panther costumes/skins, opportunities to team up with other Avengers, and multiple chances to battle against the big bad Ulysses Klaw, who somehow manages to get even bigger by the story's end.
Check out the new trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther - War for Wakanda below:
Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires. Watch the cinematic trailer for Marvel's Avengers Expansion: Black Panther - War for Wakanda. Available in August 2021!
